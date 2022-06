Tony Khan may have already considered the possibility of making Forbidden Door an annual event in the U.S., but NJPW’s president is thinking about a sequel even sooner than that — on New Japan’s home turf. Speaking to Tokyo Sports (h/t to Fightful for the translation), NJPW president Takami Ohbari said he’d like to see AEW stars return the favor and compete in Japan for the next Forbidden Door. “In my opinion, there are some wrestlers who were unable to come (to the U.S.) at the last minute. There are still wrestlers and matches I would like to see. I would like...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO