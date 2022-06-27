Springfield asks residents to conserve water; Burn ban in place

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Middle Tennessee awaits some much-needed rain , the city of Springfield is asking residents to help conserve water until Wednesday, June 29th.

Assistant City Manager, Candice Tillman, told News 2 that the city can’t replenish water tank volumes fast enough as they see a surging demand.

Meanwhile, a burn ban is also in place until Friday after firefighters put out numerous brush fires across our area last week.

“With these high temperatures and drought-like conditions we usually see this later on in the summer, so this is pretty unusual to take these measures now,” said Tillman.

Tillman said they have seen an improvement in the water levels since they put out the message last week to conserve water.

However, the city is asking residents to continue to save until Wednesday by avoiding watering the lawn, filling up the pool, or washing vehicles.

