It’s time to paint Canyon red, white and blue for the biggest 4th of July celebration in Texas. The annual 4th of July event will kick off July 3 with the return of the Kickin’ It in Canyon live music concert featuring Casey Donahew and Next to Kin at the First United Bank Center. Tickets for this concert are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and live music will start at 7 p.m.

CANYON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO