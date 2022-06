MINNEAPOLIS -- Some Minnesota companies now say they will offer reimbursement to employees who have to travel for abortion services.Local companies include Target, Medtronic and Sleep Number. Paramount Global, which owns CBS and WCCO, is also offering reimbursements. Paul Stark, spokesman for with Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, says these companies need to redirect their money."What we're seeing here is that companies are facilitating abortion," Stark said. "We think that companies should support women and children. They should make it easy for women to have children and raise families."Stark says he knows of no planned effort by abortion opponents...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO