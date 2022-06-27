ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

First responders called to two scenes

By Herald Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rural Fire Department was called at about 5:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash east...

Plato Man Injured in Texas County Crash

Evening Shade, MO. – An accident that happened on Wednesday, June 29th at 3:43 PM has injured a man from Plato, MO. A 2016 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Deyvid Roman, 28 of Plato MO was being driven Northbound on Highway AW at Evening Shade, when they crashed. The crash...
PLATO, MO
Raymondville teen injured in accident

A Raymondville teenager was hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old Raymondville girl was stopped for a vehicle turning left. A 2007 Ford Edge operated by Cassidy N. Robertson, 23, of Houston, approached and struck the Jeep in the rear. The wreck was about two miles east of Houston on Highway B.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
Raymondville Teen Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Monday Night

Houston, Mo. – A Raymondville teen was injured in a two vehicle crash near Houston on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway B, two miles east of Houston at 5:15 p.m. A 1994 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16-year old...
HOUSTON, MO
Texas County incident brings charges to Mansfield man, patrol says

A Mansfield man faces several charges after he resisted arrest Tuesday evening in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Martin A. Gonzales, 27, is charged with felony first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, exceeding the speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more and having no insurance, the patrol said.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Houston police handle several investigations

The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •At about 10 p.m. June 23, an officer observed a vehicle stopped for an extended period at the stop sign at Thomasville Road and Oak Crest Street. The officer got behind the vehicle and...
HOUSTON, MO
Home destroyed in fire, authorities say

Fire destroyed a house Tuesday afternoon northeast of Summersville, authorities said. The house on Highway YY (which is off Highway JJ) was fully engulfed as firefighters responded. Mountain View’s fire department was called to assist, but Summersville volunteers found the home destroyed.
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
Licking man charged with felony after swiping whiskey from Casey’s

A Licking man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a bottle of whiskey from the Casey’s General Store in Licking on June 14. James L. Briggs, 39, of 202 Old Ridge Road, Apt. 7, in Licking, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and misdemeanor stealing.
LICKING, MO
Howell County Sheriff searching for West Plains Woman Wanted for Drug Trafficking

On June 28, 2022 Deputy Foster and Corporal Wake, assisted by Deputy First Class Bruno, Deputy Hummel, and Deputy Turnbull with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city limits of West Plains for narcotic related offenses. Information was received that Amanda J. Jones, who currently has an active arrest warrant through the Howell County Sheriff’s Office for 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, was staying at the residence and currently distributing narcotics.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Lebanon woman killed in weekend wreck

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at 10 a.m. Sunday on Missouri 5, six miles north of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred when Dennis A. Price, 63, of Lebanon, the driver of a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was slowing to turn and was struck in the rear of the towed unit of his vehicle by a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Baylee K. Smith, 25, of Lebanon. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Pomona Man Attempts to Flee Arrest, Fails

Pomona, MO. – On June 22nd of 2022, Deputy Seth Smith of the Howell County Sheriff’s Department arrested an individual who attempted to escape, and was ultimately arrested. According to a probable cause statement of the arrest, Deputy Smith arrived at a residence with the intent to arrest...
POMONA, MO
Man with cadaver dogs refutes mother’s claim of teen dying in trailer as trial continues

Further information was presented about the location of a teen’s body in Ozark County as her mother continues to stand trial for her murder. Tuesday was the second day for Rebecca Ruud’s bench trial at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield on charges of first- and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Cars
Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Laclede County Dismemberment Suspect Pleads Down Charges

A Laclede County man charged in the connection to the 2021 murder and dismemberment of his employer pleads down to a lesser charge. 31-year-old Shane Norman of Eldridge pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder. The dismembered body of his former employer, 33-year-old Nathan Young, was reportedly found in a creek near Norman’s hometown.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Waynesville man dies in crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Waynesville, Mo is dead after a crash in Pulaski County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 17 two miles south of Crocker just after 9:00 p.m. 50-year-old Jeffrey Lofton’s vehicle ended up off of...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Man Wanted In Stone County Now In Custody

(KTTS News) — Police in Seymour have arrested a wanted man after a short pursuit. KY3 says Jordan Tinker, 25, had been on the run since nearly hitting a Taney County law enforcement officer, running from Christian County deputies, and fleeing a traffic stop in Stone County.
STONE COUNTY, MO
West Plains PD and Chief Monticelli Offering Two New Programs For the Public

West Plains, MO. – The West Plains Police Department is currently offering a pair of programs that should work hand-in-hand in establishing and maintaining community feedback, involvement, and communication. We spoke to Police Chief Stephen Monticelli about these programs. The first is the Police Community Advisory Committee, which is...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Murder trial for Ozark County woman to begin Monday

Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
OZARK COUNTY, MO

