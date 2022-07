The Walking Dead spin-off centered around Daryl Dixon is due to be something altogether new for fans of the long-running AMC show, according to its star Norman Reedus. While The Walking Dead will conclude this year with the final part of its 11th season, the untitled Daryl spin-off is currently planned to air next year in 2023. And Reedus is getting fans excited for the new series already in a new interview with Leo Edit.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO