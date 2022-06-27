2022 GOLF CHALLENGE: Tall Pines Players Club
This week on the Eyewitness Sports Golf Challenge, sports director A.J. Donatoni heads to Tall Pines Players Club in Susquehanna County. He and assistant superintendent Devlin Conrad are playing the closing hole which is a short par-4 but offers a unique risk-reward option.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
