2022 GOLF CHALLENGE: Tall Pines Players Club

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is inviting the Poconos to come and have a blast celebrating the 4th of July with Pennsylvania's largest fireworks show. Americans will gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. There will undoubtedly be hotdogs, hamburgers, music, and everyone's favorite, fireworks. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is no exception as they promise fireworks, food, fun, and live music will be plenty. Watch one of the most anticipated fireworks show in the Monroe County area of the Poconos. Camelbeach Mountain Water park is a tradition for many in its own right, host to the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania, according to PoconoMountains.com.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO