Abortion becomes top election issue; local politicians, candidates respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL lawmakers formally announced Wednesday the double-down on the plan to send direct checks to Minnesotans struggling under the weight of inflation and record-high gas prices. At a morning press conference, the governor and House Speaker Melissa Hortman detailed a proposal to return roughly $4 billion of the state's historic budget surplus back to Minnesotans in the form of direct payments, which would go to an estimated 2.7 million households.Under the plan, single tax filers making up to $164,000 a year would get $1,000 checks while couples earning up to $273,470 would get $2,000...
