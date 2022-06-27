ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Abortion becomes top election issue; local politicians, candidates respond

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tim Walz’s office has announced the use of federal...

www.keyc.com

Salon

“It’s not enough to tell people to vote”: Omar calls to investigate justices who “lied under oath”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Sunday demanded that the U.S. House launch impeachment probes into right-wing Supreme Court justices as part of a broader plan to reform the nation's chief judicial body following its decision to end the constitutional right to abortion.
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Majority of Republicans, Independents fear abuse of 'red flag' laws

(The Center Square) – The majority of Republican and Independent voters think "red flag" gun laws that allow judges to confiscate individuals’ firearms can be abused for political reasons, according to a new poll. Convention of States Action, along with the Trafalgar Group, released polling data Wednesday that...
Person
Tim Walz
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony

A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.On...
MSNBC

'It doesn't work that way': Joe reacts to Sen. Johnson's denial on fake electors

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is denying being involved in a plot to submit a bogus pro-Trump slate of electors for Michigan and Wisconsin. The Jan. 6 Committee presented text messages between Sean Riley, a top aide to Johnson, and Chris Hodgson, then the director of legislative affairs for then-VP Mike Pence. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 22, 2022.
News Break
CBS Minnesota

Walz, DLF leaders detail $4 billion plan to give direct checks to Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL lawmakers formally announced Wednesday the double-down on the plan to send direct checks to Minnesotans struggling under the weight of inflation and record-high gas prices. At a morning press conference, the governor and House Speaker Melissa Hortman detailed a proposal to return roughly $4 billion of the state's historic budget surplus back to Minnesotans in the form of direct payments, which would go to an estimated 2.7 million households.Under the plan, single tax filers making up to $164,000 a year would get $1,000 checks while couples earning up to $273,470 would get $2,000...
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Banning abortion won’t stop practice, Planned Parenthood says

Michelle Velasquez, the director of advocacy and services of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, has suggested banning abortion will not stop the practice. Out of the 70 people scheduled for Friday and Saturday, a Planned Parenthood clinic in the state could only see four patients before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade was made public on Friday (June 24).“History has taught us that banning abortions will not stop them in Wisconsin or any other state,” Ms Velasquez said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NBC News

Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers

Primaries are underway in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Colorado, New York, Utah and Nebraska. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard discusses the latest on how Democrats are spending millions to boost election deniers in the primary election in hopes of easier races for Democrats to win come November. National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki is at big board to break down if Republicans are right to expect a red wave.June 28, 2022.
