A nice summer refresher stays into the midweek

By Joe Murgo
WTAJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday will be another nice, sunny day with low humidity. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Some of the deeper valleys will reach to near 80°. We’ll still be comfortable Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Wednesday, especially near and...

www.wearecentralpa.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Tuesday forecast

Tuesday's a much better day with mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs near 80. Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure's in control the remainder of the week with a gradual warm-up expected. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
WWL-AMFM

Plenty of chances for downpours Thursday

Typical summer weather today with high temperatures leading to heavy rain. “Plenty of showers and t-storms across the Mississippi Coast this morning with a few in Louisiana. We’ll likely see more showers and t-storms develop across the
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Rainy, Stormy Mess Today & Commuting Will Suck

So long, sunshine. Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a total washout of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and drivers should be prepared for slippery conditions. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the nasty conditions are the result of a cold front moving across the Great Lakes region, which will turn southern parts of the province into a mess on Wednesday.
