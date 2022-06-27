Delmon Wayne Short – Service 06/30/22 at 2 p.m.

Mary Pearl Bohs of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Pearl Bohs will be Saturday from noon until 2 and C.Z. Boyer and Son...
Jacqueline M. Garner of Herculaneum passed away Monday (6/27), at the age of 77. Visitation for Jacqueline Garner will be Saturday (7/2) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Gracelife Chapel in DeSoto. Burial in the Hematite Christian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Kimberlee Dunn of Cuba has died at the age of 66. Her funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Sellers Cemetery in Dillard. Visitation is Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
Martin Reiss Jr. of Perryville died Monday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Martin Reiss Jr. is Thursday evening from 4 until...
Ralph Edmond Harnagel of Ballwin, passed away Thursday, June 23rd, he was 92 years old. Visitation for Ralph Harnagel will be Friday (7/1) morning from 9 until the time of service at 11 at Meramec Bluffs Lutheran Senior Services in Ballwin. The burial will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Norma Jean Conaway of Bixby died Saturday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery near Viburnum. Visitation for Norma Conaway is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at...
Adam Joseph Howard of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 37. The funeral service is Thursday evening at 6 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Adam Howard is Thursday from 2 until 6 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Gerald “Jerry” Squires of Bloomsdale died Monday at the age of 81. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Burial will be at Squires Cemetery in Bloomsdale. Visitation for Jerry Squires is Friday afternoon from 4 until 8 and Saturday...
Heading, 4th of July Celebration, flag and firecracker , Color , Illustrator Ver. 3 , Grouped elements. (Piedmont) Piedmont is another area community with a full schedule for the 4th of July. Chamber executive Sara Phillips says everyone can participate…. Line up for the parade starts at 6:00 with no...
(Bonne Terre) Bonne Terre will provide the music, food and fireworks. You bring your patriotism and holiday spirit…. That’s Bonne Terre Chamber executive director Leigha Head. The Jonathan Braddy Band starts at 5:00 with fireworks as dusk Monday at the city park in Bonne Terre.
(Perryville) A contract has been awarded to Keeley & Sons for rehabilitation work on the Route 51 Bridge, also known as the Chester Bridge, in Perry County over the Mississippi River. Chris Crocker is an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation. He says the company is wanting to get to work right away on this project.
(Ironton) The four Ozark Regional Library locations will be busting at the seams with all kinds of interesting and fun events in the month of July. Suzy Spitzmiller with the library tells us about some of the activities they have coming up. But that’s not all. Spitzmiller says attend this...
(Park Hills) The St. Francois County Health Department in Park Hills is doing it’s part to help people enjoy a healthier diet. Breanna Griffin is a registered dietician at the health center. She says they are partnering with two different groups to bring back this popular program for another year.
(Desloge) A retreat in St. Francois County for wounded veterans has received a one-thousand dollar donation from the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge. Donna Lucas, the camp communications director, describes the benefits of the ADA-compliant camp. Elk member Anna Kliener submitted the grant through the Desloge lodge. Camp Hope is...
The Fredericktown Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch program for any citizen that wants to keep the community safe. The meeting will take place tomorrow Thursday at the City Hall Municipal Court/Meeting room. Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis tells us a little more about the program. Hovis has this...
(Bonne Terre) North County Freshman golfer Ruger Govero showed that he is a rookie only by title as he was selected part of our Regional Radio Golf Dream Team this spring. Govero says that the biggest thing he learned throughout the season is adapting. Govero tied for 10th in the...
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College will has added another new degree option for students this fall. This degree path focuses on Computer Information Systems. College spokesman Roger Barrentine goes in detail on what the new program will consist of. There will be a number of certifications that are included as part...
