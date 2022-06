It's understood in the final hours of June that the Pittsburgh Steelers would name free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky their starting quarterback for Week 1 if they had to make that call today. Additionally, career backup Mason Rudolph would probably be second on the depth chart for such a figurative game, which would leave first-round draft selection and Pittsburgh Panthers product Kenny Pickett an inactive observer.

