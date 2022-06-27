ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Four seriously injured in crash west of Union

By Geoff Folsom, folsomg@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a head-on collision on Highway 50, west of Union, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Gage A. Woods, 25, of Union,...

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Cuba Man Succumbs to Injuries After Pickup Truck Crash in Crawford County

(Cuba) A man from Cuba died a few hours after being flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis after a pickup truck crash early Monday morning in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-44 eastbound at mile marker 207.8, just west of Cuba when a Ford Ranger driven by 33-year-old Justin Studdard ran off the road, struck an embankment, the truck overturned and came to rest on it’s side.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Washington, MO
Crime & Safety
City
New Haven, MO
City
Union, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Union, MO
Accidents
City
Saint Louis, MO
Union, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KMOV

Police: Shots fired at North City gas station after suspect pulls gun at officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly pulled out a gun at an officer while at a north St. Louis gas station late Wednesday night. Just before 9:30 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a Ford 250 seen in the Walnut Park West neighborhood that was wanted for felonies. The 32-year-old driver parked at the gas pumps at a gas station on Goodfellow and went inside. He was then approached by officers as he exited the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cuba Man Flown to St. Louis Hospital after Interstate Pickup Crash in Crawford County

(Cuba) A man from Cuba had to be flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis after a pickup truck crash early Monday morning in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-44 eastbound at mile marker 207.8, just west of Cuba when a Ford Ranger driven by 33-year-old Justin Studdard ran off the road, struck an embankment, the truck overturned and came to rest on it’s side.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County ATV Wreck

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 25 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Chris M. Cabral, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt during an accident involving two all terrain vehicles in Ste. Genevieve County. Highway Patrol reports show the wreck took place Saturday night on Goat Hill Trail, north of Saline Creek Road, just after 7 o'clock. An ATV driven south by 25 year old Jarrod A. Davis, of Ste. Genevieve, stopped in the middle of the trail. The other ATV, driven by Cabral, was following and crashed into Davis' ATV causing Cabral's vehicle to roll over throwing him off. Cabral was flown to St. Louis University Hospital. Neither of the two men involved were wearing a safety device when the wreck took place.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion#Mercy Hospital St Louis
KMOV

Man charged in Town and Country shooting near retirement center

TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with a June 14 shooting outside a retirement center in Town and Country. Christian L. Fredrick of St. Louis was charged with assault, robbery and armed criminal action. Police allege he shot a 20-year-old man in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road near the Delmar Gardens Villas West Retirement Community the afternoon of June 14. The victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot three times and was listed in critical condition but survived the shooting. He was put in a medically-induced coma and eventually woke up.
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Six Injured, One Deceased In Sunday Morning House Fire

As the Sullivan Independent News went to press late Monday, June 27, one of seven victims seriously burned in a house fire Sunday morning, June 26, at 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Elizabeth has passed away due to injuries. The name of the female victim and names of...
SULLIVAN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
kfmo.com

St. Louis Woman Charged after Chase

(Desloge, MO) A St. Louis woman, Winona Gilliam, is in custody on a $100,000 bond after she was arrested following a high speed chase involving officers from the Desloge Police Department. Few details are available currently yet St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney, Melissa Gilliam, says she's they're charging Winona Gilliam with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, exceeded the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, and driving the wrong direction on a highway divided into two or more roadways. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more details as they become available.
DESLOGE, MO
KMOV

2 teens, 9-year-old killed after car bursts into flames in North County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two 13-year-old boys and a 9-year-old boy were killed in a crash that occurred in Florissant early Monday morning. The crash happened in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road at about 1:45 a.m. Police said a car caught fire after crashing into a tree. Four people were inside, three 13-year-old boys and a 9-year-old boy. Only the driver, 13, survived. Police believe speed was a factor.
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Couple carjacked while on first date in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy