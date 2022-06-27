Four seriously injured in crash west of Union

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 25 year old Ste. Genevieve man, Chris M. Cabral, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt during an accident involving two all terrain vehicles in Ste. Genevieve County. Highway Patrol reports show the wreck took place Saturday night on Goat Hill Trail, north of Saline Creek Road, just after 7 o'clock. An ATV driven south by 25 year old Jarrod A. Davis, of Ste. Genevieve, stopped in the middle of the trail. The other ATV, driven by Cabral, was following and crashed into Davis' ATV causing Cabral's vehicle to roll over throwing him off. Cabral was flown to St. Louis University Hospital. Neither of the two men involved were wearing a safety device when the wreck took place.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO