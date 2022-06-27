Special Weather Statement issued for Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Matagorda; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Wharton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Texas...including the following counties...Bolivar Peninsula...Brazoria Islands...Chambers Coastal Brazoria...Coastal Galveston...Coastal Harris Coastal Matagorda...Fort Bend...Galveston Island...Inland Brazoria...Inland Galveston...Inland Harris...Inland Matagorda...Matagorda Islands...Southern Liberty and Wharton. * Through Friday evening * WHEN...The watch is in effect through Friday evening. The greatest concern continues to be along the immediate coast including Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula where some spots of heavy rainfall have already occurred. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding is most likely to occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Low pressure off the Texas coast will move inland over Southeast texas tonight. This system will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area overnight and on into Friday morning. If any activity with high rainfall rates develops or trains across the same area or where heavy rains fell on Thursday, flooding issues could develop.

