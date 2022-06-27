ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heyburn, ID

Man killed woman before taking his life, Heyburn police say

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEYBURN — Police have released more information about a woman who was killed Thursday...

www.eastidahonews.com

Idaho State Journal

Jury convicts local man of assaulting officer, eluding police during high-speed chase in 2017

POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was partially convicted Tuesday nearly five years after he almost struck an officer with his vehicle during a high-speed chase. A jury seated in Bannock County convicted Terrence John Griggs, of Pocatello, of three felony charges — aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding and malicious injury to property — following a trial that lasted seven days. Griggs was also convicted of misdemeanor malicious injury to property and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police identify male shooter, female victim in apparent murder-suicide

Police say they have identified the woman who was shot to death in Heyburn Thursday and the man accused of pulling the trigger who then later killed himself. Karina Palomares, 37, of Heyburn, was the woman who was shot to death on Thursday at the Elk Meadows subdivision. The man accused of shooting her and then turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide has been identified as Fabian Silva, 39, also of Heyburn, according to the Heyburn Police Department.
HEYBURN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman fatally shot near Burley

HEYBURN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police asking for public's help as invesitgation into fatal I-15 pedestrian crash intesifies

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for help from the public concerning a fatality crash that occurred in the evening hours on the June 23 on Interstate 15 between the Pocatello Creek Road exit and the exit to the north, which exits onto Interstate 86. If you were in that area between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on the June 23 and have any information about a subject walking on the interstate, please call 208-234-6121. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man injured in two-vehicle crash at busy Pocatello intersection

POCATELLO — A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at a busy Pocatello intersection. The 8:45 a.m. collision at Maple Street and Yellowstone Avenue involved a Chevrolet Suburban and School District 25 maintenance truck. The injured man was the driver of the School District 25 truck.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Burley Woman Sentenced for Trying to Murder Husband in Recliner

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley woman will spend the next four years in an Idaho prison for trying to murder her then husband while he was in a recliner. According to court documents, Mildred Nineth Rivero, at the time Mildred Hope, was sentenced in Burley on one count of attempted murder while charges of attempted strangulation and destruction/concealment of evidence was dropped per a plea agreement made in March. Rivero was charged in September of 2021, when she tried to smother her then partially paralyzed husband who was sleeping in his recliner. The victim had told officers Rivero had tucked him in very tightly with blankets before he fell asleep.The man woke up to find Rivero covering his face with a plastic bag. The man nearly passed out before he was able to poke a small hole in the bag which Rivero tried to reposition on his face. Eventually the chair broke and the victim fell to the floor. The man was able to call a relative who then alerted the sheriff's office. Rivero could spend up to eight years in prison. She was given credit for time served in the jail and will have to pay $750 in fees.
BURLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Arrest warrant issued for Dylan Rounds’ neighbor on firearms charge

LUCIN, Utah — An arrest warrant has been issued in Utah for a man living near Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old eastern Idaho native who has been missing for over a month. The warrant against 59-year-old James Brenner is for possessing a firearm as a felon and was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court. KUTV reporter Jeremy Harris was first to report the news.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello PD needs help identifying vehicle that hit man on I-15

POCATELLO — Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 15 last week. Idaho State Police requested support from Pocatello Police restraining a man walking on I-15 near Pocatello Creek Road just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome ID Teen Reported Missing

Magic Valley residents are being asked to help keep an eye out for a missing 17-year-old local boy. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in locating Jonah Paul Rasch. Rasch's profile was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. He was last contacted June 20, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Gephardt Daily

2 in critical condition following head-on crash in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were extricated from their vehicles and transported to area hospitals in critical condition following a head-on crash Tuesday in Brigham City. The crash between a white truck and a gray SUV occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmvt

Woman shot and killed in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An adult female was murdered in Heyburn on Thursday. The Heyburn Police Department said via release that they along with Minidoka County officers and EMS responded to a shooting homicide of an adult female in the Elk Meadows subdivision. According to law enforcement, the suspect...
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Seven Pocatello women's prison inmates hospitalized after being found unconscious

POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported. The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses. The Department of Correction said it is investigating the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police confirmed the inmates...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

At least six ambulances respond to Pocatello women's prison after inmates reportedly suffer medical emergency

POCATELLO — Several Pocatello Fire Department ambulances as well as other emergency vehicles responded to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening. Reports indicate that multiple inmates at the prison suffered a medical emergency around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police said the inmates possibly overdosed on drugs. At least six Pocatello Fire Department ambulances along with fire trucks subsequently responded to the prison, located on Fore Road on the city's west bench. As of 8 p.m. five people had been transported from the prison to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Authorities are expected to provide more information soon about the incident so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
POCATELLO, ID
kjzz.com

Two airlifted to hospital after head-on collision in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital via Life Flight after police said a car drifted into oncoming traffic hitting another vehicle head on. Officials with Brigham City Fire Department said they were dispatched to the scene while working on a separate incident involving...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Homicide Under Investigation in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened in Heyburn on Thursday. According to the Heyburn Police Department, officers responded to the Elk Meadows Subdivision for a person who was shot. On arrival they found an adult female deceased. The suspect was taken into custody. Idaho State Police is assisting the Heyburn Police Department with the investigating. The suspect has not been identified.
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested after allegedly beating man with large wooden stick

POCATELLO — A 34-year-old local man was arrested Thursday night after police say he attacked a man with a large wooden stick. David Allen Placket, 34, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the incident. Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. 4th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday for the report of a physical disturbance between two men, according to a...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian on I-15 in Pocatello

UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE DEPARTMENT On 6/23/22 at 1123pm the Pocatello Police was called to assist the Idaho State Police with a male being reported as walking out in front of oncoming vehicles in the area of I-15 and milepost 71. An Idaho State Trooper located the male near milepost 71 and attempted to contact the subject. The male subject resisted the Trooper and the Trooper attempted to restrain the male. The male was able to get away and went into traffic where he was...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested days after leading cops on high-speed chase with infant, teenager in car

POCATELLO — A 28-year-old local man who police say evaded capture earlier this month after leading officers on a high-speed chase with an infant and teenager in the car faces nearly six decades in prison if convicted of the seven felonies filed against him for the incident. Charles Andrew Pompa, of Pocatello, was arrested on Tuesday and remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail following the June 9 high-speed chase that ended with him evading capture on foot. ...

