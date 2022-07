WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for help identifying and locating two people connected to an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on June 23. Two suspects, seen wearing tactical vests with the word "Detective" written across the chest, entered a business in the 1500 block of 9th Street, Northwest at 2:11 p.m., pulled out handguns and demanded property, MPD said. The two suspects then assaulted victims and stole property before fleeing in two cars, MPD added.

