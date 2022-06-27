ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 28 years for 2019 ax murders in KCMO

By Tod Palmer
 3 days ago
The man who pleaded guilty to killing two Kansas City, Missouri, men with an ax in a church parking lot in August 2019 was sentenced Monday to 28 years in prison.

Mario Markworth , 25, was sentenced to 28 years for the second-degree murder of Michael McLin and 15 years for the voluntary manslaughter of Kevin Waters, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Markworth admitted to killing McLin with an ax after an argument Aug. 6, 2019, in the 5700 block of Winner Road.

He said he threw McLin to the ground then struck him several times with the ax in the back of the head to keep him quiet.

As Markworth tried to hide McLin’s shoes, he said he saw another man hiding along a nearby fence.

Markworth said he confronted Waters, who was the man hiding, and killed him with the ax.

McLin was 26 years old and Waters had just turned 52 years old at the time of the homicides.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Public Safety
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

