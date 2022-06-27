ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawyer accuses Jan. 6 committee of 'false' accusations and mischaracterizations

By Ryan King
L awyer Ken Klukowski accused the House select Jan. 6 committee of peddling a "false narrative" about him during a public hearing last Thursday and has demanded that it release full transcripts.

Last week during the panel's fifth public hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) indicated Klukowski served as a go-between of sorts for architects of a plan to "overturn" the 2020 election in favor of then-President Donald Trump . However, Klukowski insists he disagreed with the theory being pushed, to reject electors from battleground states won by President Joe Biden, and was merely doing his job.

JIM JORDAN BLASTS JAN. 6 COMMITTEE: INVESTIGATORS 'ALTERED EVIDENCE AND LIED'

"The January 6 Committee falsely accused me on Thursday of being a go-between in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. That accusation is false both in its broad outlines and its details," he said in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner . "The information produced from those efforts fully contradicts the Committee’s statements regarding my actions, yet the Committee has chosen to keep such information to itself rather than share it with the public."

A key centerpiece of the fifth public hearing was a letter that former Justice Department official Jeff Clark sought to send to Georgia election officials that maintained that the department uncovered "significant concerns" with the state's election. Ultimately, top brass in the department refused to sign the letter, and it was never sent.

Cheney suggested that Klukowski helped write the letter for Clark, who was his boss, and worked with Trump-linked lawyer John Eastman, who had formulated many of the legal frameworks Trump's inner circle considered when seeking to challenge the election.

"The committee has also learned that Mr. Clark was working with another attorney at the department named Ken Klukowski, who drafted this letter to Georgia with Mr. Clark," Cheney said, according to NPR. "Mr. Klukowski also worked with John Eastman, who we showed you at our hearing last week, was one of the primary architects of President Trump’s scheme to overturn the election. The Georgia letter that we’ve been discussing specifically talks about some of Dr. Eastman’s theories."

Klukowski countered that he had been assigned to work under Clark at the time and stressed that the "letter was Clark’s idea, largely dictated or outlined by him." He added that at the time, he had been under the false impression that top brass in the Justice Department, such as then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, would approve the letter.

"My role as his subordinate was to commit his dictations and outline to writing and fill in legal citations at the direction of my then-boss over the course of a single day," he said. "I had no knowledge at that time that neither General Rosen nor his deputy had any intention of signing such a letter. Moreover, I had no knowledge of any purported evidence uncovered in DOJ election investigations, nor did I communicate with anyone outside DOJ regarding the letter."

Additionally, Klukowski underscored that he disagreed with Eastman's legal theories about the election.

"As I testified to the Committee, I disagreed with John Eastman’s theory on the powers of the Vice President at the January 6 joint session of Congress. My view is — and has always been — that, because the Constitution specifies that Congress sets the date for the Electoral College to cast its votes, any election challenges in court, or any direct action by state legislatures to appoint electors, must happen by December 14, 2020, at the latest," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner reached out to Klukowski and a representative for the Jan. 6 committee for comment.

Klukowski is not the first person to take issue with the panel's account of deposition or events. Earlier this month, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) blasted the committee for displaying an altered text message between him and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The committee has since apologized for the error. Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller similarly accused the committee of showing a clip from his deposition that was taken out of context.

On Monday, the committee announced an unexpected hearing for Tuesday to unveil "recently obtained evidence."

Comments / 265

TJ L
2d ago

Trump's got a big Cult Following - Just like Jim Jones. Both Cults will end with lots of screaming and crying.  Jones's Cult already has - Trump's Cult is doing that right now. You can tell by the Anti-American supporting Trumpers postings.  It's down to the American Constitution vs Trump Cult now. USA #1

Reply(9)
53
Donathan Nesbitt
2d ago

They all want to do what Roaches do when the Light comes on....Run and Hide. But the January 6th Committee is that BIG can of RAID.

Reply(3)
59
albert lee
2d ago

He was all in just like the others Trumpers were. They enabled this toddler & was part of the planning the except Pence who didn't go along with Trump final plan to decertify Biden election.

Reply(4)
23
