COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Family, friends, and loved ones gathered for a memorial Thursday night to honor Richland One employees that have lost their lives over the last two years. The district always honors staff at board meetings after their passing, but due to the pandemic they haven’t had a chance to in more than two years. Since March of 2020, Richland One has lost 31 employees.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO