ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Harris downplays liberal push for abortion services on federal lands

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPR0W_0gNnDqd200

Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed the prospect of opening federal lands to abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade as Democrats demand that the Biden administration find new ways to mitigate the ruling's impact.

Asked about the controversial proposal during an interview with CNN on Monday, Harris said it was not "right now" on the administration's agenda.

“It's not right now what we are discussing,” Harris responded.

The vice president said “most important” are the administration’s efforts to help women “receive the care where it is available.”

SUPREME COURT VOTES TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, PAVING WAY FOR STATE ABORTION BANS

The court’s reversal returns power to the states to decide when a woman can terminate a pregnancy, reversing the nearly five-decade precedent that legalized abortions nationwide. Democratic lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to set up abortion services on federal grounds in states where providers are no longer permitted to operate in response.

Harris made her comments in her first interview since the Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

While the White House has said it is pursuing efforts to protect access to abortion medication and the ability of women to cross state lines to seek the procedure, it faces growing pressure to take stronger actions.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Monday that the administration could establish Planned Parenthood outposts on national park lands, telling the Washington Post , “They could put up tents, have trained personnel — and be there to help people who need it.”

Warren had called for the workaround during a news conference on Friday following the court’s decision.

“[President Joe Biden should] explore just how much we can start using federal lands as a way to protect people who need access to abortions in all the states that either have banned abortions or are clearly on the threshold of doing so,” Warren told reporters . “There is much we can do at the federal level administratively under current law. We need to do it.”

Other liberal lawmakers have urged similar measures, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday asking Biden to open abortion clinics on federal lands.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I’ll start with the babiest of the babiest of baby steps: Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said in remarks outside the court.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Biden evacuated from Delaware beach house

June 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware on Saturday when a small plane entered the restricted air space above it. The plane flew over the town of Rehoboth Beach "after mistakenly entering a secured area," according to...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Federal Lands#Abortion Clinics#Planned Parenthood#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Cnn#Democratic#The White House
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
66K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy