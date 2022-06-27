ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Triad residents protest in response to abortion ruling

 3 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — About 100 pro-choice advocates gathered near the Guilford County Courthouse, protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Reproductive justice organizer, Brandi Collins-Calhoun, said she and many others are just getting started. "I want folks to keep this energy, I don't want it...

triad-city-beat.com

In the Weeds: Cugino Forno comes under fire from DOL, locals

Featured photo: Bailey Park is the crowning jewel in the revitalization of downtown Winston-Salem currently. (photo by Owens Daniels) The specially imported ovens from Naples fire up. Outside, the Coal Pit has already beckoned a rambunctious crowd that forms a line entering the revitalized power plant. It’s Saturday, and to many people in the suburbs and small, strip-mall towns surrounding downtown Winston-Salem, this is as close to a metropolitan experience that a 30-minute drive will allow: a strategic, concrete playhole that shields the unassuming suburban public from the “poors,” the hustlers, skateboard punks and other unmentionables that might contaminate this shiny oasis surrounded by a sea of uncertainty. This is Bailey Park, the current crown jewel of downtown renewal efforts.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fireworks: What's legal & illegal in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ooooh! Aahhh!. We all love the fireworks, but let me stop the show for a minute and make sure you know what is legal and what isn't in North Carolina. LEGAL: Sparklers, glow worms or snakes, smoke bombs, and trick noisemakers. ILLEGAL: If it flies up...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Teacher raises included in proposed NC state budget

RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly proposed $27 billion state budget has a lot in store for school employees. If it's approved, teachers would get a 4% raise. Bus drivers and other school employees would also get a 4% bump or move to $15 an hour. "These significant increases continue...
EDUCATION
The Richmond Observer

NCDA&CS finds spotted lanternfly in Forsyth County, first established presence of the pest in the state

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in the state. Initial surveys indicate the known distribution of the pest is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville extending to the Guilford County line. Survey efforts are ongoing.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Novant Health launches lactation support programs for LGBTQ+ families

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When it comes to parenthood, LGBTQ+ individuals can face challenges prior to and after birth or adoption. Novant Health now provides specialized breastfeeding/ chestfeeding classes for LGBTQ+ families that address specific challenges this community faces. Shelley Carleson is an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant with Novant Health....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Joycelyn Johnson, longtime city council member, dead at 73

The city of Winston-Salem lost another icon when it was announced that longtime city council member Joycelyn Johnson died last week. Johnson served four terms on the council from 1993 to 2009 as the representative for the East Ward. During her tenure on the council, Johnson also served as chair of the Public Works committee and pushed for improved working conditions for the city’s sanitation division. For her hard work and dedication to the citizens of Winston-Salem, in 2018 the city’s public works facility located on Lowery Street was renamed the Jocelyn Johnson Municipal Service Facility. On the day the sign was unveiled, Johnson thanked her supporters.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

The Most Famous Restaurant In North Carolina

The most famous restaurant in North Carolina may be one you’ve never even heard of!. Our favorite people over at LoveFood found the most famous restaurants in each state. These are legendary restaurants that have added fifty things to my bucket list!. The most famous restaurant in North Carolina...
RESTAURANTS
WFMY NEWS2

Abortion: State control vs federal control

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Abortion is no longer protected by the federal government, states now have the power to regulate it. While abortion is the latest to come under state power, the issue joins a long list. “States have what's called police powers. Health, safety, welfare, and morals. Does that...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Citizen-led groups must stop trying to take law into their own hands, Winston-Salem Police Chief warns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police chief Catrina Thompson wants citizen-led child exploitation investigation groups to stop trying to take the law into their own hands. Chief Thompson held a late-night press conference Wednesday night at the Alexander Beaty Public Safety Training Center in Winston-Salem. The meeting was to bring awareness to everyone in the city […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

ACC headquarters could be leaving Greensboro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Could the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters be moving to Charlotte? That question should officially be answered within the next few weeks. It’s all part of the North Carolina state budget proposal that republicans unveiled Tuesday night. If the $27.9 billion spending plan passes, the ACC will likely leave Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Short family murders | Special task force finds a few new leads

Mike, Mary and Jennifer Short were killed in 2002. The case has gone unsolved for 20 years. Investigators hope a new task force can change that. A decades-old murder case now has new leads. It's been nearly 20 years since someone murdered nine-year-old Jennifer Short and her parents. In the...
WFMY NEWS2

NC politicians speak on latest Roe v. Wade decision

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina politicians have released statements on the Supreme Court's latest decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling came over a month ago after a drafted opinion was leaked by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was getting ready to take this step. Candidate...
U.S. POLITICS
WAVY News 10

Top 10 best school districts in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in North Carolina using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.
EDUCATION
