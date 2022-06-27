ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gov. Hochul calls for special session to address gun legislation

By Krystin Rae
mynbc5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling the New York State Legislature back into session to plan the next steps for how to handle gun legislation. Lawmakers will return from their summer...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

NY lawmakers will meet soon about where to allow concealed gun carry

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State lawmakers will be in Albany on Thursday for a special session about legislation that would restrict the concealed carry of guns. You can watch the session at the Senate Chamber live here. The meeting will start sometime after noon. The legislation is...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive: NY lawmakers to vote on new gun legislation later this week

In the wake of last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the state's concealed weapons law, sources tell NY1 that state lawmakers have agreed on new legislation they're set to pass later this week. Under the new law, guns would be banned from hospitals, schools, government buildings, mass transit...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
wdkx.com

New York State Governor & Rochester City Court Primary Election Winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Gov. Hochul signs LGBTQ+ legislation into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While more states work toward passing laws to protect LGBTQ+ people, new legislation has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochul which empowers New York State agencies to provide further support to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. On Sunday, the Governor signed three bills in honor of LGBTQ+...
POLITICS
Q 105.7

Is It Illegal To Record Someone Without Their Permission In New York?

Yesterday, June 29, 2022, was National Camera Day. National Camera Day is a holiday that commemorates not only the camera but also the pictures it produces. The camera is a tool that’s been around since the 11th century—if the camera obscura is counted as the earliest incarnation of this device. It’s a tool that’s evolved over the past few centuries to become the powerful tool that it is.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Firearms#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court#Assembly
mynbc5.com

Lee Zeldin named winner in NY Governor Republican primary

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin won the Republican Party’s nomination Tuesday. Zeldin is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results. The Long Island congressman will try to become the first Republican elected governor in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

NY state lawmakers take stand on public funds for abortion care

Access to abortion care isn't going anywhere in New York, but some lawmakers want to curtail how public dollars are used for those services in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Within hours of the court's historic decision Friday, Sen. Phil Boyle, a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
mynbc5.com

Gov. Scott signs $868M transportation and infrastructure bill

SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott signed Vermont’s largest infrastructure and transportation bill into law with an $868 million price tag. This record spending bill will invest $158 million to pave state highways, $225 million in a new general fund for bridge programs and $44.5 million towards public transit initiatives. It comes with other spending initiatives as well.
SOUTH HERO, VT
96.1 The Breeze

New Ban For Airbnb In New York State

There is policy that is now in effect that will limit a few options people have when they look to rent an Air BnB. The changes were in place and have now been extended permanetly. According to reports:. Airbnb will continue to bar “disruptive parties and events,” including open-invite gatherings....
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy