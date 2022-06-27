ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Business of the Week: Addiction Center of Broome County

By Jim Ehmke
 3 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY – The Addiction Center of Broome County is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, ACBC has had 4 main locations under 4 different names.

It currently offers out-patient substance use disorder treatment at 3 sites in Binghamton, Endicott and Norwich.

Executive Director Carmela Pirich says that while alcoholism was a major driver in the early days of the organization, the number of people seeking treatment has increased as alcohol consumption has gone up during the pandemic.

Pirich says fentanyl and methamphetamine are driving more people to seek treatment and that her organization is seeing a lot more adolescents.

She says her staff of nearly 100 goes out of their way to assist clients with a focus on industry best practices.

“Making sure that the interventions that we are providing are evidence-based. That they are different interventions that have science and research behind them. We use right now at least 17 different evidence-based practices,” she said.

Included in the staff are 11 peer advocates, people who have lived experience with substance use disorder.

In addition to out-patient, the Addiction Center of Broome County conducts assessments, makes referrals to in-patient facilities in the region and beyond, conducts trainings for the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone and recently started a syringe exchange delivery service.

For more information, call 723-7308 or go to http://ACBCServices.org .

News Channel 34

Sophia Resciniti wins NYS Assembly primary

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans living in Greater Binghamton’s urban core were asked to pick their candidate to face 9 term Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the fall. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti won the race easily over former Deputy Regional Director at Empire State Development Robin Alpaugh. The unofficial final vote count was Resciniti: 2,703, Alpaugh: […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Scott Baker wins Broome County Legislature race

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republicans in eastern Broome chose their candidate for Broome County Legislature. Incumbent Scott Baker wins another term over former Windsor Town Supervisor Carolyn Price. Baker has represented the district since 2013. The 2nd District includes the Towns of Sandford, Windsor and Kirkwood. Baker won by 50 votes, 625 to 575.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

