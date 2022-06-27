2 men arrested after Newtown Rd shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men have been arrested after one person was injured in a shooting in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Newtown Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police say an officer saw two men firing handguns and confronted them. Both men were taken into custody without incident.

The men have been identified as 29-year-old Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan, both Norfolk residents. A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that both men were firing shots at a another vehicle that fled the scene. That vehicle and its occupants have not been located.

During the shooting, an uninvolved motorist sustained non life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Quayshon has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, and carrying a loaded firearm capable of holding more than 20 rounds of ammunition. Saiqhon has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm capable of holding more than 20 rounds of ammunition.

Newtown Rd Shooting, June 27, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Newtown Rd Shooting, June 27, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Newtown Rd Shooting, June 27, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Saiqhon Jordan, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Quayshon Jordan, June 28, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

