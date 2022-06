CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Culver’s is taking Wisconsin on the road this summer, as the 17-city “From Wisconsin With Love” tour stops in Charlotte on Thursday, June 30. The tour, which includes the first-ever Culver’s food truck, will be stopping by the NASCAR Hall of Fame and offering complimentary Fresh Frozen Custard and Wisconsin Cheese Curds from noon to 4 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO