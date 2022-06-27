ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

4 tips for a safe Fourth of July

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) – As the Fourth of July draws near again, it is fireworks season. They can be fun and exciting but also dangerous.

The Bowling Green Fire Department wants you to have a safe and fun Fourth of July regardless if you choose to celebrate with a professional show, or at home.

Here are some tips from them to keep you safe when lighting fireworks at home:

  1. When lighting fireworks, you must be at least 200 feet away from any building.
  2. Keep a bucket of water close by when lighting fireworks
  3. Before discarding used fireworks, let them soak in water before throwing them away in a trash can
  4. Do not let children light fireworks.
