4 tips for a safe Fourth of July
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) – As the Fourth of July draws near again, it is fireworks season. They can be fun and exciting but also dangerous.
The Bowling Green Fire Department wants you to have a safe and fun Fourth of July regardless if you choose to celebrate with a professional show, or at home.
Here are some tips from them to keep you safe when lighting fireworks at home:
- When lighting fireworks, you must be at least 200 feet away from any building.
- Keep a bucket of water close by when lighting fireworks
- Before discarding used fireworks, let them soak in water before throwing them away in a trash can
- Do not let children light fireworks.
