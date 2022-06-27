ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Councilman Jehl proposes trash refund

By Gabe Prough
fortwaynesnbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The transition from Red River to GFL is set to take place this week, but City Councilman Russ Jehl is calling for you to get a refund after so many Red River missed pickups. Jehl is calling for the city of...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Jehl Calls For Trash Refund Amid Red River Transition To GFL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the City of Fort Wayne is set to transition from Red River Waste Solutions to GFL Environmental by weeks’ end, City Councilman Russ Jehl is calling for city residents to get a refund after so many Red River missed pickups. According to our partnes in news at ABC21, Jehl is calling for the city of Fort Wayne to not pay Red River the full amount of their bill for the last month of service. He wants the city to take the leftover money and issue a refund to customers. His resolution calls for the city law department to make the final call as to how much Red River should be paid. Jehl wants the city to pay roughly half of the normal amount. He argues that a missed pickup is the same as no service at all. Jehl feels that now is the perfect time to demand, in his words, “justice” from Red River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

City Council Approves $5 For Grant Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne can officially move forward with a grant program using about $5 million of federal pandemic relief funding for four grant programs after receiving Fort Wayne City Council approval Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, Tim Berry of Crowe LLC, a city consultant, and Megan Butler, grant administrator, pitched the programs that will use $5.35 million of its $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds on grants for local organizations. The plan will designate $1.5 million for small businesses, $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health-care agencies, $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
WANE-TV

Window to legally shoot fireworks in Fort Wayne opens Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the 4th of July approaches, the sounds of fireworks will be more prevalent as residents get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence. However in Fort Wayne there are certain times starting Wednesday through July 9 where residents can legally shoot them off. When Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Resurfacing of E State Blvd. to cause lane restrictions next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Those who drive on the northeast side of town are being given a heads up about expected slowdowns along State Boulevard for work in the area next week. The City of Fort Wayne says starting Tuesday, July 5, resurfacing work will begin...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Gfl
wfft.com

Fort Wayne councilman calls on city to heavily fine Red River

Jehl says there’s no reason to continue paying the trash service in full as it leaves the city amid months of tension and missed pickups. Fort Wayne councilman calls on city to heavily fine Red River. Jehl says there’s no reason to continue paying the trash service in full...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Air Quality Action Day issued for Allen County Thursday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As high ozone levels are forecasted for Thursday, an Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Allen, Huntington, and Wabash counties. The Allen County Department of Health says on Thursday, June 30, the ozone level is forecast to be unhealthy for...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Donations now accepted for Tools for School program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Salvation Army’s annual Tools for School collection kicked off for the year Thursday morning. The program relies solely on donations from the public to provide area families with the necessary supplies kids need to be successful in school. Last year, the group says they were able to help over 1,000 children and hope to help even more this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Bloomingdale neighborhood receives AARP grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association and Historic Wells Street Business Corridor are recipients of the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grant. The area that connects to downtown Fort Wayne has made big improvements in recent years. The Bloomingdale neighborhood hopes the grant will improve livability for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Where are the best places to watch Fort Wayne’s July 4 fireworks?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne’s firework show is Monday, July 4, at 10:00 p.m. Fireworks will be lit off from the Indiana Michigan Power rooftop. You may be wondering, “where’s the best place to watch the fireworks?” With help from Visit Fort Wayne, we’ve broken down a few of the hot spots to see the action in the sky.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bloomingdale plans continued growth with AARP grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Georgina Jordan opened Cog and Pearl on Wells Street roughly four years ago. She says the Wells Corridor has already grown tremendously. "I can’t wait to see how big it’ll get even next year. I mean, I’ve seen it, even when I was [first] here, people thought I was a little crazy buying this, but already, it’s proved that it’s great," Jordan said.
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
WANE-TV

‘All in Allen’ to plan next 20 years for the county

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “All in Allen” is getting public comment on its way to planning the next 20 years of development in Allen County. Allen County and Fort Wayne government officials alike are hosting a series of open houses presenting the draft in its current state, diving into each of the draft’s ten focuses and taking public comment as the envisioned plan becomes reality.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Where Are The Fireworks? Check Out Our List

WARSAW – Here is a list of dates for fireworks in the area. While exact start times may vary, most will begin shortly after dusk. Inclement weather rescheduling dates will vary as well. Winona Lake — Saturday, July 2. Webster Lake — Saturday, July 2 (rain date is...
WINONA LAKE, IN
whatzup.com

Celebrate downtown mural at block party

A block party will be held downtown to commemorate a new public art piece Friday, July 1, from 5-7 p.m. The mural, which has been installed in the alleyway behind Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island, honors Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club’s contributions to Fort Wayne. The dedication event is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

State Road 827 to close in Fremont for reconstruction through October

FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a closure on State Road 827 in Steuben County starting next week. INDOT crews will be working on S.R. 827 between County Road 400 North and Hardy Street in Fremont. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday,...
FREMONT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy