Joe Burrow shared a post advocating for abortion rights on his Instagram Story on Monday, days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a six-week abortion ban became law in Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shared another user's post on his Instagram Story, without adding any text, that reads, "I'm not pro-murdering babies."

"I'm pro-Becky who found at her 20-week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life-sustaining organs."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow takes questions from reporters. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

"I'm pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later."

The post continues with multiple scenarios, concluding with, "You can argue and say that I'm pro-choice all you want, but the truth is: I'm pro-life. Their lives. Women's lives."

Joe Burrow's Instagram Instagram joeyb_9

On Friday, hours after the reversal of Roe v. Wade , a federal court judge lifted the injunction on Ohio's abortion ban, which criminalizes abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy. The law has an exception to save the life of a patient, but makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow shares abortion-rights Instagram post after Roe v. Wade overturned