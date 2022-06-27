ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow shares abortion-rights Instagram post after Roe v. Wade overturned

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Joe Burrow shared a post advocating for abortion rights on his Instagram Story on Monday, days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and a six-week abortion ban became law in Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shared another user's post on his Instagram Story, without adding any text, that reads, "I'm not pro-murdering babies."

"I'm pro-Becky who found at her 20-week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life-sustaining organs."

OPINION: Where are the male athlete allies for women as Roe v. Wade is overturned?

OPINION: WNBA's Layshia Clarendon: Republicans are coming for all of our rights. Yours, too.

MORE: Supreme Court backs praying coach Joseph Kennedy who knelt on the 50-yard line after games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhISF_0gNnC6aQ00
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow takes questions from reporters. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

"I'm pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later."

The post continues with multiple scenarios, concluding with, "You can argue and say that I'm pro-choice all you want, but the truth is: I'm pro-life. Their lives. Women's lives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4INV_0gNnC6aQ00
Joe Burrow's Instagram Instagram joeyb_9

On Friday, hours after the reversal of Roe v. Wade , a federal court judge lifted the injunction on Ohio's abortion ban, which criminalizes abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy. The law has an exception to save the life of a patient, but makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow shares abortion-rights Instagram post after Roe v. Wade overturned

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
EW.com

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal

Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#American Football#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans
Us Weekly

Ireland Baldwin Was Raped and Had an Abortion, Shares Personal Stories After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘I Want Other Women to Feel Supported’

Speaking her truth. Ireland Baldwin shared her personal experiences with rape and abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The model, 26, said in a TikTok video on Sunday, June 26, it was not anyone's "responsibility" to share their traumas with the world, but she wanted to open up to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Spun

Herschel Walker Officially Responds To His Children Controversy

Herschel Walker has officially addressed recent reports claiming he is denying the existence of children he has fathered. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, spoke at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition “Road to Majority” conference this weekend. During his appearance, he responded to the Daily Beast's reporting that he has four children, including three he has not acknowledged publicly.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Instagram
thesource.com

Kendrick Lamar Makes Powerful Message About Roe V. Wade Overturn During Glastonbury Performance

On Friday, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court decision that granted federal protection over the right for women to legally get abortions, thus leaving its legality up to the states. This has sparked multiple protests across the country, and even the world watches as the United States takes another step back in ensuring the rights and safety of its citizens.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Page Six

Halsey fans leave Arizona concert during abortion rights speech

Halsey fans in Arizona left the singer’s show after they told audience members to scram if they supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Giving an impassioned speech about the recent US Supreme Court ruling about abortion rights, Halsey — who goes by pronouns she/they — told a Phoenix crowd that their “heart breaks” looking out at people who “deserve the right to healthcare” and the “right to choose.” “If you’re mad in this audience right now, and you’re sharing statistics on Instagram and infographics and saying … ‘That’s really f–ked up,’ what you should do instead is you should be...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Joe Burrow Trending For His Reaction To Supreme Court Decision

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his thoughts on the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade extremely clear. In a post on Instagram, the former No. 1 overall pick revealed his stance on abortion. In the post, Burrow made it clear he thinks abortion should be legal in several circumstances.
CINCINNATI, OH
Axios

What Americans are searching after Roe v. Wade reversal

Google search data shows Americans — particularly those in states most impacted by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade —are scrambling to figure out where they can still get abortions and what the law means for future access. Why it matters: Americans are trying to...
U.S. POLITICS
HeySoCal

The corporate reaction to Roe v. Wade

In the midst of all the chaos, corporations have made their stances on the subject of abortion clear. The historic overturning of Roe v. Wade has caused a maelstrom of reactions all over the corporate landscape with the biggest companies taking a lead in attempting to assure abortion rights. Microsoft,...
ECONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

515K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy