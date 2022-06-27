Greenville City Council to address parking issues

Last month, I wrote an article, Lobbyist Hired by City of New Bern has Ties to Aldermen that outlined the City of New Bern entering into an agreement to pay Old North Strategies (ONS), a lobbyist company $12,500 per month for “consulting and legislative advocacy services” during the May 25, 2021, Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting.
As restaurants, bars and other small businesses continue to pop up along Dickinson Avenue, the growing district has generated positive economic activity and an increase in entertainment opportunities for the local Greenville, North Carolina community. Tim Elliott, managing partner of real estate developer Elliott Sidewalk Communities, said his work in...
A $32 million construction project for affordable housing in the Greenville Medical District will begin in August 2022 to build a 180 unit rental property known as Arlington Trace. Dustin Mills, president of real estate developer Taft-Mills Group, said the rental development will include one, two and three bedroom units...
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The groundbreaking for the Homewood Suites was held Thursday in Wayne County. Wayne County officials say the hotel will be placed next to The Maxwell Center in Goldsboro. Work is set to begin in mid-July and is expected to last a year and a half....
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a New Bern road is set to be closed Friday morning. The City of New Bern says the 1000 block of Queen Street, between Broad Street and Forbes Avenue, will be closed Friday, July 1st, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the concerns of residents at Town Center Apartments a year ago when the City of Jacksonville informed them that they would have to vacate the property due to safety concerns. One year later, the apartments are under new ownership and the new owners are speaking out, along […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth took to social media Tuesday to report further progress for the Beaufort County emergency services director. In a post on the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the Hedgepeth family wrote that he was taken off a ventilator for about two hours on Tuesday, the first of […]
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A splash pad in Goldsboro is closed due to extreme drought-like conditions. In a Facebook post, Goldsboro park officials announced that the splash pad at the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex is closed for the foreseeable future. The City of Goldsboro declared a voluntary water conservation condition...
On the day City Council Member Chris Suggs’ Op-Ed appeared in Neuse News, I received no less than a dozen calls or texts from people upset about his suggestions on what the city should do with our grant money. I told them Mr. Suggs identified the right needs, but he believes in the wrong solutions.
N.C. (WITN) - Towns and cities across Eastern Carolina will be shooting off fireworks and holding celebrations for Independence Day this upcoming weekend. Here is a list of some of the events happening across the East this weekend:. GREENVILLE:. The City of Greenville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on...
The Halifax County Visitor Center and Dog Run is located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina — just off I-95 at exits 173 and 171. Stop by to learn more about summer fun, where to stay, and how to eat like a local!
In celebration of Independence Day, the City of Greenville will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4 from 3 p.m. to dusk, featuring a number of food trucks, games, activities, live performances and a fireworks display. Megan Howard, events supervisor for the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks,...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools is providing free food for students this summer. The “Grab-N-Go” meals will be offered at six different schools within the district, and three additional meal spots will be added July 5. “We know that it creates more access to students to be able to get these meals […]
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is releasing crime maps to the public to be more transparent with the community. Kinston Police Major Keith Goyette said they will be releasing safety maps on a weekly basis to their social media sites. Goyette said after complaints from people about "over-policing" in particular areas, this map will show why their presence is needed in certain areas.
Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and.
Rocky Mount man charged in Pitt County shooting from December. On Wednesday, the Down East Wood Ducks took on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a few special guests in the crowd to cheer them on. 25 years of reporting in ENC: The impact of CMN on lives and a hospital.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Concert on the Common series is coming to a close Thursday with the fifth and final show for the spring and summer series. Thursday’s concert features Chicago Rewired, a tribute band honoring Chicago. The concert will start at 6:00 p.m. Chicago Rewired was supposed...
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – With the Umbrella Market season coming to an end on Wednesday, Uptown Greenville hopes to make the last event bigger than ever. The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market will be open Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. People can find fresh produce, meats, eggs, handmade arts, jewelry, antiques, homemade bath products, baked goods, wine […]
The Halifax County Schools Board of Education approved the following positions:. Carolyn Mitchell has been named executive director of human resources. She recently served as director of employee relations, recruitment and retention, principal of Pittman Elementary Leadership Academy, and has served Halifax County Schools as a classroom teacher, teacher mentor, instructional coach, and assistant principal.
