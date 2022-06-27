ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Summer travel checklist, tips

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th of July weekend is around the corner and summer...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

Reflecting back on the June 2012 North American derecho

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this day ten years ago in 2012, a widespread and extremely destructive line of storms roared across the midwest, Ohio valley, and mid-atlantic. This would become known as the “midwest derecho” in which it wreaked havoc for nearly an entire day. Throughout the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana’s first mochi donut shop opens in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Originally from California, Tom Nguyen moved to Indiana and realized he couldn’t get the mochi donuts he loved. The solution: He figured out how to make them and opened Mochi Joy, the first donut shop of its kind in Indiana, with wife and co-owner Rachel Burnett.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana’s 14th flock with bird flu found in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A goose and a chicken in a Marion County hobby flock were found to have avian influenza Thursday after two wild birds on the property earlier were found to have the disease, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health says. The flock is the first in...
MARION COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other

Indiana farmer says it’s been a growing season with challenges like no other. An Indiana farmer says farmers in her area continue to battle supply shortages. Isabella Chism, who is also 2nd Vice President of the Indiana Farm Bureau, says the lack of fertilizer availability forced some farmers to alter their original planting intentions. “In our area, in particular, there’s been a variety of changes,” she says. “Some have switched to growing fertilizer because they don’t need it. The fertilizer has been a big issue.”
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Farmers sue Indiana agency for poor oversight of grain elevator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of Huntington County farmers claimed the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency broke state law by allowing Salamonie Mills (SMI) to remain open when the agency knew the grain elevator was millions of dollars in debt. As WANE 15 first reported,...
Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
DANVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drought conditions worsen across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The Drought Monitor updates every Thursday morning. In the newest update, most of the state is under abnormally dry conditions with a few areas in a moderate drought. What does this mean? Each category means there will likely be different impacts from different factors around the state. “Abnormally dry” usually means the grass […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan explains landscape watering in hot, dry weather

INDIANAPOLIS — This summer in Indiana is starting out hot and dry, with a lot of 90-degree days and infrequent rain. Those conditions put stress on plants, flowers, trees and landscape plants. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden explained the watering strategies for most everything on...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana is not a very independent state, recent study from Wallethub

Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Forbes ranks ‘Best Banks’ in Indiana

Forbes has released its 2022 ranking of “America’s Best Banks in Each State.” The publication says the list was compiled from surveys of customers, who rated the banks based on branch services, digital services and financial advice. Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed about 26,000 U.S....
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana, Indianapolis average gas prices fall below $5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas for Indianapolis and for all of Indiana on Tuesday fell below $5, according to GasBuddy. Hoosiers were paying an average of $4.988 at the pump. The average for Indianapolis stations was $4.989, GasBuddy says. Prices have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Southern Indiana man arrested for Jan. 6 charges

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Federal agents have arrested a southern Indiana man for joining rioters inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Paul Kovacik was arrested in Rockport earlier in June. Federal agents say Kovacik admitted taking a train to Washington, D.C., then staying the night at a...
ROCKPORT, IN

