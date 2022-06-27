ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's First Gold Star Families Memorial is Complete

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an update to a story we've been following for years....

1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
103.7 THE LOON

20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
fox9.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Minnesota: list

(FOX 9) - After multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firework celebrations returned last year and continue to grow in 2022. Below is a list of the largest Fourth of July celebrations across the state of Minnesota. Apple Valley: Freedom Days fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m....
Power 96

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota resorts are booked solid this summer

ISLE, Minn. -- It seems a lot of people are skipping their flights and road tripping for their holiday weekend plans.Resorts across the area tell us they are packed with customers, something that hasn't happened in two years.Amanda Etienne and her son, Bronson Ditch, traveled from La Salle in southern Minnesota to spend a week with their family at Appeldoorn's Sunset Bay Resort on Lake Mille Lacs."After the COVID, yeah, this is the perfect, perfect place just to get away," Ditch said.Etienne noticed Tuesday it's a bit slower than previous summers, but she expects, correctly, that the resort will fill...
#Gold Star
Hot 104.7

Two Popular Minnesota Lottery Games Have Huge Jackpots

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two of Minnesota’s most popular lottery games have huge jackpots. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is up to $365 million with a cash option of over $207 million after Monday’s drawing did not produce a winner. Last Saturday's Powerball drawing had a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. That prize is unclaimed as of Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
Gold
fox9.com

Minnesota Wild welcomes new team dog named Brooksy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild announced their newest furry teammate as part of the team’s adopt-a-dog program, which helps train dogs before heading to a program for veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The team adopted Brooksy, a 5-month-old Labrador Retriever...
valleynewslive.com

Paxlovid now offered at Minnesota test-to-treat sites

Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz announced that, starting this week, Minnesota’s state-run test-to-treat sites will add the ability for patients to fill their prescriptions for Paxlovid on site. The addition of the pharmaceuticals to these state-run sites further streamlines the process for Minnesotans seeking treatment for COVID-19.
KARE 11

U.S. Steel plans upgrade at Minnesota mine

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Oct. 15, 2021. U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation's steel mills.
CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
KROC News

The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
mprnews.org

MnDOT puts name of new bike route up to public vote

Minnesotans have had the chance to weigh in on names for state snowplows — twice. Now the Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to pick from among five finalists for the name of a newly designated bike route across the state. What's currently known U.S....
