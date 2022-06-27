ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Questioning NATO relevance is misguided and dangerous

By Tom Røseth and John Weaver, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAmq2_0gNnBh0900
Tweet

This week, leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the longest enduring alliance in history, will gather in Madrid for their annual summit. Yet, despite its longevity and success — or perhaps because of it — many people question NATO’s relevance today, even as Russia occupies 20 percent of Ukraine and threatens other European states. Others have called for the U.S. to withdraw from NATO, preferring an isolationist approach to global conflicts. These attitudes are misguided and dangerous. NATO is not only still relevant to the United States and the other members, it’s necessary, and here is why.

NATO came to the aid of the United States following the 9/11 attacks. Many Americans fail to realize that NATO invoked Article 5 (an attack on one is akin to an attack on all) and provided airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) to help assist in monitoring aerial activity over the United States. This support helped protect the U.S. against a possible second wave of attacks. This was the first and only time Article 5 was enacted and built upon alliance activity in which the United States and other NATO members were involved during the 1990s and included the likes of peace-keeping operations in Bosnia, Kosovo and North Macedonia.

NATO has also been and remains a key pillar in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) with its support of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. As we have seen transnational terror organizations become even more violent and extreme, ISIS has presented a significant challenge to Europe and the United States with attacks in Belgium, Germany, France and the United States to name a few. As of just two months ago, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underscored the alliance’s provision of AWACS to monitor ISIS activity.

Fast forward to today: NATO countries, with their contribution of weapons and training to Ukrainian forces, and their solidarity in standing up to Russia have been a testament to the resolve of NATO and further underpins its importance. Moscow failed to anticipate the strong and coordinated NATO response. Educating Ukrainian military personnel on NATO standards has made a difference on the battlefield in Ukraine. Russia through its aggressive behavior has made NATO reinvent its purpose, to deter Russia from expanding. NATO has provided command and control of enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle groups in Eastern Europe as of late to hedge against Russian aggression. NATO has learned from its time in Afghanistan regarding effective communications, interoperability and building on its combat experience there.

Accordingly, there are four multinational battle groups stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland; France has also contributed troops to Romania. Russia has been employing hybrid warfare in Ukraine and has through the Feb. 24 invasion forced its return to the world stage as a significant power. Moscow punches above its weight class with its small economic size comparable to Spain, relying more on its nuclear forces while seeing its military conventional strength weakening in Ukraine. NATO’s presence in the Baltics and Poland sends a clear signal that it will not tolerate aggression against alliance members. These forces are also provided by European states, thus spreading the burden of security beyond the United States.

Given the shifting geopolitical landscape, NATO allies would be better served by using the summit as a means to strengthen their purpose, rather than pulling back. Allowing Finland and Sweden to join the alliance, unanimously confirming support of Ukraine, and perhaps most important for the United States, embracing NATO’s new Strategic Concept, which will include security issues stemming from China, would send a strong message to other would-be aggressors, that NATO is alive and well.

Tom Røseth is an associate professor and head of the Ukraine Program, Oslo, Norway at the Norwegian Defense College. He is also is the editor of “Intelligence Relations in the 21st Century.”

John Weaver is an associate professor of intelligence analysis at York College of Pennsylvania and the author of “NATO in Contemporary Times: Purpose, Relevance, Future.”

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Finland's and Sweden's pursuit of NATO membership is the exact opposite of what Putin wanted for Russian neighbors

No one should be surprised by the decision made by the governments of Sweden and Finland to apply for full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Since the start of the Russian assault on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, both countries have given Ukraine missile systems, assault rifles, ammunition and money for refugee resettlement. In my view as a scholar of international relations, Finland and Sweden essentially gave up their political neutrality and nonalignment – key aspects of their national identity – when they both joined the European Union in 1995. The Russian assault on Ukraine was the last straw...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Isis#Estonia#European#Americans#The Islamic State Of
Daily Mail

Moscow space chief issues Satan-2 hypersonic missile threat after Putin's foreign minister is blocked from travelling to Serbia by three NATO countries

Moscow's space chief issued wild threats overnight about launching Russia's 'Satan-2' hypersonic missile against NATO countries after Vladimir Putin's top diplomat was blocked from travelling to Serbia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel his visit after Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro - three NATO countries around Serbia...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Belgium
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Iraq
Salon

NATO and the Ukraine war: It took 30 years for Russia and the West to create this disaster

As NATO holds its summit in Madrid this week, the war in Ukraine is taking center stage. During a pre-summit June 22 talk with Politico, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg bragged about how well-prepared NATO was for this fight because, he said: "This was an invasion that was predicted, foreseen by our intelligence services." Stoltenberg was talking about Western intelligence predictions in the months leading up to the Feb. 24 invasion, when Russia insisted it was not going to attack. Stoltenberg, however, could well have been talking about predictions that went back not just months before the invasion, but decades.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Nato breakthrough and shocking CCTV of mall blast

In the past few hours, the path has cleared for Finland and Sweden to join the Nato defence bloc, after it was announced they had managed to overcome objections from Turkey. Turkey agreed to back their membership, saying it "got what it wanted" from the two, after accusing both of backing Kurdish militants.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Could NATO stop Putin's tanks rolling into Tallinn? Europeans haggle over new 300,000-strong army at summit… as America provides the backbone of just 30,000 soldiers holding Eastern frontline

NATO is rushing to battle stations as its leaders haggle at a summit in Madrid today over a newly-announced force of 300,000 troops - while just tens of thousands guard's Europe's eastern flanks from any new Russian aggression. The alliance has been jolted into action by the furious awakening of...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
73K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy