Pete Davidson has had no shortage of high-profile girlfriends, and now one of them is saying that he broke up with her via text — just before going public with Bridgerton beauty Phoebe Dynevor! Singer Olivia O’Brien made the claims on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. Her comments aired on the Wednesday, June 29 episode. During the interview, she said she dated Pete until late 2020, when he simply texted to cut things off and informed her he’d already moved on with somebody else.

