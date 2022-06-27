‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Are Steve and Brenda Foley Still Together?

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 couple, Steve and Brenda Foley are having trouble finding a woman who fits into their family as a second wife. However, are they even still together after the show ended? Here’s everything we know about the status of Steve and Brenda’s relationship.

Steve and Brenda Foley, ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 | TLC

Brenda and Steve Foley’s journey on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 features the Folley family, consisting of 38-year-old Brenda and her husband, 42-year-old Steve. When they first met, Steve was in a committed relationship, and they began living a polygamist relationship when they started dating Brenda. However, Steve’s relationship fell apart, and he married Brenda.

However, the Foleys are looking to get back to living a polygamist lifestyle and are searching for a second wife for Steven. They believed they found a good match with 21-year-old April.

A clip for Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 shows Steve with Brenda and April spending time together at a wine tasting. Check out the clip below (via Instagram ):

Are Steve and Brenda Foley still together?

Based on Steve and Brenda’s Instagram accounts, the Seeking Sister Wife married couple is still together. On June 26, Steve posted a selfie of himself and Brenda at a restaurant, Bullet Grill House, together. He captioned the photo, “Saturday night with live music” Check out the Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on Brenda’s Instagram, she posted a video of the live band during her date night with Steve. She captioned the post, “Saturday night with my favorite person.”

On June 17, 2022, Brenda posted an Instagram photo of Steve making her drinks at their Texas home. She captioned the post, “Friday night with my favorite bartender.”

It seems that this Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 couple posts constantly about each other on Instagram , proving that they’re very much together still.

Brenda feels ‘lonely’ with Steve dating April

However, the couple was having issues with their potential sister wife, April. While Steve and April have done an excellent job connecting, April’s relationship with her soon-to-be-sister-wife, Brenda, is still rocky. Brenda told Steve that she’s “frustrated” with April and how she’s been distancing herself after five months of dating.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cUQvxbKslJU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title=""It's at the Worst Place It Could Be" The Foleys Hit a Speedbump | Seeking Sister Wife">

Brenda decides to talk to April about how she feels regarding the lack of communication in their relationship. However, it seemed only to escalate the issue. Brenda is feeling “alone” in the relationship, despite there being more people.

However, Brenda and Steve’s marriage seems strong enough to handle the ups and downs of dating another woman. They appear to be still going strong. Fans can tune in to Seeking Sister Wives Season 4 to learn more about the Foley family and their search for a third.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

