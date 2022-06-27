ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'Cops get here too late': Durham residents hoping ShotSpotter technology helps combat gun violence

 3 days ago

While some people in Durham are unsure about the results ShotSpotter could bring, they say they're up for trying anything that could curb gun violence.

Those living along the 1000 block of Worth Street remain at the center of an active investigation following several shootings Sunday night.

"Most of the time, by the time the cops get here it is too late," said one resident who wanted to remain anonymous. "We actually saw cops hit the ground and duck when the second shooting occurred after they addressed this intersection. Kind of weird when you see the cops scared. After looking out the window we saw two cars shooting at each other as they were driving."

It's been two months of this one person who lives in the area said. She says it's the sixth incident she's experienced. On Sunday night, she and her roommates called the police after hearing more than ten gunshots.

ABC11 found shell casings outside her home. A block over a bullet pierced the wall above Raven Shepherd's bed.

"I've already considered this is my sign to maybe move," said Shepherd.

On Monday afternoon, investigators knocked on doors in search of answers after shootings along Worth, Elm and Main streets.

Police reported two cars driving through their crime scenes firing shots at each other.

Many are now desperate for a solution to crime in the Bull City ahead of a community conversation on ShotSpotter, a crime-fighting tool that police say will help with response times.

"I'm like a block away from the police department. I can see the department from here. I expect more to be done," said Shepherd.

Durham passed its $570 million city budget last week and it included money to pilot ShotSpotter for one year.

