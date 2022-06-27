ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

High gas and food costs making more Green Bay families rely on food pantries

By Tyler Job
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZI7IB_0gNnBMf000

According to the Labor Department , gas prices are up nearly 49 percent over the last year.

Those prices — along with rising food costs — are putting more Green Bay area families in need of help.

For families who may be struggling, food banks like Paul's Pantry can provide some stability.

"If you have food in your stomach, that's one less thing to worry about," Paul's Pantry customer Mark Ramos said.

After being diagnosed with a medical illness, Ramos says he has been relying on the pantry for five years.

"I couldn't afford to pay for the food then," Ramos said. "But now, it's gotten even worse."

Ramos says what used to be a once-a-month trip to the pantry has turned into once a week because of the skyrocketing costs of gas and food.

"This place is our lifeline right now," Ramos said.

"People that normally wouldn't need to use a food pantry are now having to use it," Paul's Pantry executive director Craig Robbins said.

Robbins says up to 150 households are using the pantry on a daily basis. He can stock up for up to 250 households.

"We are always preparing ahead of time for the worst case scenario," Robbins said.

And just in case, Robbins says the pantry can prepare for more families.

"Who knows what tomorrow is going to bring?," Robbins said.

Because until these prices stabilize, Ramos says he is remaining optimistic.

"Keep your head up high and pray for the best," Ramos said.

So that these families can have some relief.

Paul's Pantry is always accepting food and money donations. More information can be found here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection

$10 million state grant for job training, transportation in Waupaca County. Fox Valley Technical College, Rawhide Youth Services and Goodwill Industries are teaming up for the innovative training program. Updated: 2 hours ago. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the 90-unit Crow's Nest Apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
kolomkobir.com

Home Instead Green Bay: Providing options for seniors for 25 Years

GREEN BAY – For Home Instead Green Bay owner Steve Nooyen, his mission to help Wisconsin seniors live safely and comfortably from home runs deep. He started Wisconsin’s first Home Instead branch in 1997, after he and his family struggled to care for his grandfather and family patriarch, Al DeCleene, when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Business
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Business
wearegreenbay.com

Big news from Door County Cannabis Company

(WFRV) – They started growing hemp in 2019 to diversity a Door County dairy farm. Peter and Cody joined Local 5 Live to talk about Door County Cannabis Company with an exciting announcement. They have a grand opening event July 1st – 3rd at the Top of the Hill...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular brunch café in Shawano County closing its doors

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service. Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business. “I...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Pantries#Gas Prices#The Labor Department#Paul S Pantry
Door County Pulse

Walmart Disputing Property Assessments in Sturgeon Bay

A $3.2 million difference exists between what Walmart claims its three parcels in the City of Sturgeon Bay are worth and how much they are being assessed for. Property-tax years 2021 and 2022 are now in dispute for the parcels along Egg Harbor Road. Walmart claims the parcels’ combined value...
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: De Pere apartment fire

We were given a unique vantage point of the fire response at Crow's Nest Apartments, where 4 apartments were damaged and 6 people were displaced. Nine more inmates received four-year degrees and had a diploma ceremony at the prison. Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection. Updated: 4 hours...
DE PERE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Be on the lookout: Bear spotted wandering through Fox Crossing park

FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Controversy over Green Bay City Hall Pride Flag

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the final days of pride month, there is a controversy over the rainbow flag that has been flying over Green Bay City Hall. Several members of the city council said Tuesday night that they received complaints from citizens and city employees alike who aren’t comfortable with the flag and worry that it might open a pandora’s box.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Annie's Campground receiver submits proposal to sell

SHAWANO (WLUK) – The court-appointed receiver managing Annie’s Campground has submitted proposed terms to sell the facility, currently owned by Ann Retzlaff, who is in jail on a variety of charges and behind on mortgage payments. Retzlaff faces two sets of criminal charges: recklessly endangering safety charges related...
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

New Development Coming to Kimberly Along the Fox River

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — This riverfront view that used to be home to an operation related to the New Page Paper Mill will soon become the Blue at the Trails neighborhood, complete with condominiums and townhomes. President of Hoffman Planning, Design, and Construction Sam Statz describes this project as...
KIMBERLY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy