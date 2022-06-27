High gas and food costs making more Green Bay families rely on food pantries

According to the Labor Department , gas prices are up nearly 49 percent over the last year.

Those prices — along with rising food costs — are putting more Green Bay area families in need of help.

For families who may be struggling, food banks like Paul's Pantry can provide some stability.

"If you have food in your stomach, that's one less thing to worry about," Paul's Pantry customer Mark Ramos said.

After being diagnosed with a medical illness, Ramos says he has been relying on the pantry for five years.

"I couldn't afford to pay for the food then," Ramos said. "But now, it's gotten even worse."

Ramos says what used to be a once-a-month trip to the pantry has turned into once a week because of the skyrocketing costs of gas and food.

"This place is our lifeline right now," Ramos said.

"People that normally wouldn't need to use a food pantry are now having to use it," Paul's Pantry executive director Craig Robbins said.

Robbins says up to 150 households are using the pantry on a daily basis. He can stock up for up to 250 households.

"We are always preparing ahead of time for the worst case scenario," Robbins said.

And just in case, Robbins says the pantry can prepare for more families.

"Who knows what tomorrow is going to bring?," Robbins said.

Because until these prices stabilize, Ramos says he is remaining optimistic.

"Keep your head up high and pray for the best," Ramos said.

So that these families can have some relief.

Paul's Pantry is always accepting food and money donations. More information can be found here .