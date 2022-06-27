ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why Taking Antibiotics Too Often Is Worse Than You Think

By K. Cossey
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Antibiotics, a type of antimicrobial drugs, are medications used to treat bacterial infections. However, taking them too often can cause serious...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Lower My Blood Pressure in 30 Seconds?

High blood pressure doesn't show any noticeable symptoms until it becomes severe. Few short-term fluctuations in blood pressure are normal — for example, stress or anxiety can cause a short spike in blood pressure. This guide will explain how to tell if your blood pressure is too high and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Cdc#Bacteria#Antibiotic Resistance#Mayo Clinic#Healthline
shefinds

Want A Healthier Gut? Here's How Much Water Doctors Say You Should Be Drinking

Dr. Jeff Gladd, M.D., chief medical officer at Fullscript, and integrative medicine physician authored this story. Water is responsible for numerous critical bodily functions, and gut health is no exception. Drinking water, particularly before and during a meal, aids digestion by helping to break down the food you eat. During digestion, water is absorbed by the small intestines and helps transport nutrients to the rest of your body for use.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WebMD

COVID Subvariants Could Cause ‘Substantial’ Summer Cases

June 27, 2022 – As the coronavirus continues to evolve, Omicron subvariants such as BA.4 and BA.5 are expected to lead to many COVID-19 cases this summer. Researchers reported last week that the subvariants have mutated for better “immune escape,” or the ability to avoid antibodies from vaccination or previous infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Stopping Memory Loss: Blood Vessel Breakthrough Major Step Towards Alzheimer’s Treatment

New discovery could lead to the development of drugs that halt disease progression and stop memory loss. A scientific breakthrough in our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease has revealed changes to blood vessels in the brain, potentially presenting a path for developing new drugs to help fight the disease, according to University of Manchester research funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published on June 21, 2022, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Unprecedented Recovery: Drug Helps Treat Spinal Cord Injuries

Scientists from the University of Birmingham found that suppressing the inflammatory response in the spinal cord may minimize damage following spinal cord injury. Their findings, recently published in Clinical and Translational Medicine, show that AZD1236, an AstraZeneca medicine, may considerably reduce ‘secondary damage’ produced by the body’s response to spinal cord injury (SCI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Why Cashews Are Not Good for You

Cashews are protein-packed nuts that are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. For most people, consuming them in moderation is fine. But it’s important to be aware of what makes cashews not so great for some. Nut allergies. Cashew allergy is one of the most common...
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

America Is Sliding Into the Long Pandemic Defeat

In 2018, while reporting on pandemic preparedness in the Democratic Republic of Congo, I heard many people joking about the fictional 15th article of the country’s constitution: Débrouillez-vous, or “Figure it out yourself.” It was a droll and weary acknowledgment that the government won’t save you, and you must make do with the resources you’ve got. The United States is now firmly in the débrouillez-vous era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kiplinger

Shingles Vaccines Work. But Medicare Won’t Always Cover Them.

If you’re about to make a move to Medicare from your private insurance, you might want to make sure you’ve had all your shots - especially your vaccination for shingles. That’s because coverage of recommended vaccines under Medicare is more complex than under private health insurance. Under...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy