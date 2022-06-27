What Is ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Host Kevin Frazier’s Net Worth?

Entertainment Tonight co-hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner emceed the 2022 Daytime Emmys on June 24. So who is Frazier? Let’s take a look at Kevin Frazier’s net worth and how he earned his money.

Kevin Frazier | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

How Kevin Frazier got famous

Frazier is best known for his hosting duties on the long-running entertainment news show Entertainment Tonight . He joined the show as a correspondent way back in 2005, per IMDb , and continues to be an integral part of it in 2022. But prior to Entertainment Tonight , Frazier made his name as a sports commentator on shows such as ESPN mainstay SportsCenter and a variety of NBA coverage shows.

Over the years leading up to his Daytime Emmys co-hosting gig, Frazier continued to build his reputation as a television personality. He appeared on several shows, including America’s Next Top Model and Hell’s Kitchen . Then in 2012, he became a co-anchor on Entertainment Tonight spinoff and newsmagazine-style program The Insider .

What is Kevin Frazier’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Kevin Frazier’s net worth is roughly $2 million. And his annual salary — presumably for Entertainment Tonight — is reportedly $500,000. However, Frazier does have other sources of income he can turn to in order to boost his bottom line. Of course, he has amassed an impressive list of credits since working as an anchor for the Fox Sports Network.

But he also founded the popular entertainment website HipHollywood.com in 2008 through his company Kevin Frazier Productions. The site offers a broad range of coverage, including news, videos, photos, interviews, and exclusives with a particular focus on Black stars. Frazier has also appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows over the years, including Girls Trip , Empire , and The Bold and the Beautiful .

Frazier co-hosts the 2022 Daytime Emmys

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HT9Emvd-QAo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

On June 24, Frazier and Turner traded in their Entertainment Tonight duties to serve as hosts of the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards. 2022 marked the first year following a major realignment for the Emmy Awards, resulting in multiple ceremonies focused on different types of shows.

These include the introduction of the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards. The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards were also preceded by the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Daytime Emmy Awards on June 18. Shows such as culinary, lifestyle, and travel programs are now recognized at that ceremony.

RELATED: 2022 Daytime Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series