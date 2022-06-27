ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shyne Made An Exception To Attend 2022 BET Awards And Celebrate Diddy

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Shyne made a special appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in honor of Diddy , who received the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony on Sunday night (June 26). The rapper-turned-politician spoke to VIBE ahead of the award show and discussed the magnitude of the moment.

“It’s great, I love BET, but I’m really here for Diddy” he explained. “That’s the only reason I’m here, to celebrate Diddy with his Lifetime Achievement Award. ‘Cause other than that, you know I’m the opposition leader of the House of Representatives in Belize. I’m busy trying to change lives. I can’t really be on award shows, but for Diddy, I had to make the exception.”

More from VIBE.com

He continued to introduce Stig Da Artist , a young Belizean musician who has a record in the works with DJ Khaled and Davido.

“I look forward to that,” he shared.

Later on in the evening, Shyne returned to his rap roots, taking the stage alongside Diddy to perform a tribute to the Bad Boy Records founder. Together, the two embodied nostalgic perfection with a note of who they are now. Shyne rapped his hit record “Bad Boyz” in a full suit and tie, tweaking the lyrics without diminishing the track while highlighting his new era and evolution.

Additionally, in honor of June being Black Music Month, the 43-year-old named “All About The Benjamins”  when prompted by VIBE to name the “Blackest” song he knew.

“You gotta get to it…That’s what we about. Getting to it! All about the Benjamins!”

Watch the 2022 BET Awards tribute to Diddy featuring Shyne, Mary J. Blige, The Lox, Lil Kim, Jodeci, and more below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

YNW Melly Accused Of Ordering Hit On His Own Mother

Click here to read the full article. Prosecutors in the murder trial of YNW Melly have levied a shocking accusation against the incarcerated rapper. In addition to killing two of his close friends in cold blood, the 23-year-old allegedly went as far as attempting to orchestrate the death of his own mother. In court documents posted on social media on Sunday (June 26), prosecutors claim they obtained proof of Melly’s authorization of his mother’s murder via text exchanges. In one portion of the document, when the prosecution is asked if they believe Melly has authorized the commission, they allege that they...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey For “Big Energy” Performance At The 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is known for fostering some of the biggest moments in Hip-Hop and Pop culture. Latto was no exception to the rule. The “Muwop” rapstress had her well-deserved moment during the 2022 BET Awards as she performed her summer-geared hits “It’s Givin'” and “Big Energy.” Wearing an all-black and gold embellished jumpsuit, the 24-year-old gave a paramount performance that can be considered one of her best to date.More from VIBE.comLatto Radiates "Big Energy" At The 2022 Billboard Music AwardsShyne Made An Exception To Attend 2022 BET Awards And Celebrate DiddyJoey Bada$$ Says...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Shyne
HipHopDX.com

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Shows Up For Rare Performance Alongside Diddy At 2022 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Diddy was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26). While special guests such as Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim and Jodeci were pretty much expected to show up as part of the tribute to the Bad Boy Records CEO, when Shyne sauntered onstage to join Diddy for a few bars, it was surprising to some.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 BET Awards: See All of the Star-Studded Performances!

The 2022 BET Awards kicked off Sunday night, and fans got a chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform their hottest hits. Amid the awards and acceptance speeches, Sunday's show saw some truly impressive numbers, from artists like Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Diddy Celebrates His Big Night at the BET Awards With His Family

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, received the lifetime achievement award at this year's BET Awards. He celebrated the honor with a powerful retrospective performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and the Maverick City Choir. The performance featured an emotional home-video montage featuring his late girlfriend, Kim Porter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Black Music
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Billboard

How the BET Awards Are Responding to Lil Nas X, Celebrating Diddy & Leaning ‘Into the Music’

It’ll be “Culture’s Biggest Night.” That’s what BET Networks is promising when the 2022 BET Awards air live Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. EST. And with host Taraji P. Henson presiding over a performance lineup that boasts a newly added Lil Wayne joining Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and many others, the promise sounds more like a guarantee. And that’s not even counting the artists who will be paying tribute to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Sean “Diddy” Combs: Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans and Bryson Tiller, among others.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Had To Trick Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

According to Fat Joe, the late Big Pun used to be so vicious on the microphone that rappers were scared to hop on a track with him, so Joe often had to trick them into rapping alongside his Terror Squad brother. During a sitdown with Angie Martinez, the pair were...
MUSIC
The FADER

Kanye West honors Diddy at 2022 BET Awards

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards Sunday night, paying tribute to the ceremony’s sole lifetime achievement award recipient, Diddy, with a five-and-a-half-minute speech. He spoke on his long friendship with the Bad Boy Records founder, who mentored him early in his career. “I was...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim And More To Take The Stage For Diddy Tribute At The 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Diddy, Love (or whatever other aliases you have for him) will be receiving his biggest bouquet of flowers this weekend at the 2022 BET Awards. On Friday (June 24), BET announced the star-studded lineup set to take the stage alongside Diddy for a tribute performance as he receives the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. The artists include Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir. The ensemble of musical acts will speak to Diddy’s decades of...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

1955 Warrant For Emmett Till Accuser Found, Family Seeking Arrest

Click here to read the full article. While searching the basement of a Mississippi courtroom, an unserved warrant for Emmett Till’s accuser has been discovered. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday (June 29) that the warrant charged Carolyn Bryant Donham, identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document, in Till’s kidnapping. The document was discovered sometime last week, confirmed Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill who also certified the authenticity of the document.More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg To Star In Film About Emmett Till’s MotherHouse Passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act To Make Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeMississippi's Emmett Till Memorial To Be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Vibe

Martin Lawrence Revives Shelved Plans For Shenehneh And Wanda Film

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence has awakened the idea of a Shenehneh and Wanda film starring himself and Jamie Foxx as their throwback parody characters. Speaking as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor revealed the movie was almost a reality while discussing his opinion on a Martin reboot. “I think, well, you know, the Martin show was like catching lightning in a bottle and I don’t think we can redo that again,” Lawrence began to explain. “I wouldn’t mind working with the cast again on something but I don’t think we can do...
MOVIES
Vibe

Chaka Zulu, Longtime Manager Of Ludacris, Wounded In Atlanta Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Chaka Zulu, industry executive and longtime manager of rap star Ludacris, was wounded in a triple shooting in Atlanta on Monday morning (June 27), which left one man dead and another man injured. According to authorities, Zulu, who was rushed to the hospital, is listed in stable condition and recovering from his injuries. One man, 23-year-old Artez Benton of Scottdale, was also taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity and condition of the third victim in the shooting have yet to be released. No arrests have been made...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy