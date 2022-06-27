ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers Buzz: Trades, Sexton, Murray, Agbaji, Rubio

By Julian Lee
 3 days ago

While the Wizards have some level of interest in Collin Sexton , the franchise is likely to target a more traditional point guard option in free agency, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Washington has been linked to Tyus Jones among other options at the position. Sexton comes in at No. 9 on our list of top 48 NBA free agents while Jones comes in at No. 10.

More on the Cavaliers

  • The Cavaliers were among the teams that had interest in trading for Dejounte Murray , though it appears that the guard is heading to Atlanta in a deal that will send Danilo Gallinari to the Spurs along with a package of draft picks.
  • The front office in Cleveland believes Ochai Agbaji is a “finished product” and that was part of the calculus of the franchise drafting him with the No. 14 selection in last week’s draft. The club was also very high on Ousmane Dieng , though the forward would end up being selected with the No. 11 overall selection.
  • Reports of Ricky Rubio returning to the Cavaliers have lingered leading up to his free agency and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the point guard back with the team. Rubio, who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn’t expected to be available to see court time until mid-season, however.

