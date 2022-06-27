ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

By Holly Baxter
 3 days ago

On the 24th June, the US Supreme Court voted to overturn the historic Roe v Wade decision, which gave Americans access to safe, legal abortion care. The decision was widely expected following a leak in April, but nonetheless the announcement has led to anger and protest on the streets whilst others rejoice, exposing American society’s fault lines. Holly Baxter followed the protests, as those opposed to overturn Roe v Wade clashed with those who believe that abortion is wrong, with fears the the US Supreme Court ruling is the beginning of a battle to overturn landmark legal fights on issues like gay marriage .

