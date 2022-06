Oklahoma Wheat harvest is wrapping up in the Northern and Panhandle regions of the state. Harvest has been hindered in spots due to rain showers over the past 5 days in the Panhandle, Northwest and North Central Oklahoma. Rain showers this afternoon across the Panhandle and Northern Oklahoma will slow progress of completion. Note: Quality of the crop has not changed on what was previously reported from last week.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO