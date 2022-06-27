ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury bumper cars: Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son backs into BMW with Lamborghini

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old-son, Samuel, got his hands on something far more expensive than a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe .

On Sunday, the actor's child accidentally reversed a Lamborghini Urus into a BMW at Los Angeles luxury car rental dealership 777 Exotics. Before the incident, Affleck, his son and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, were checking out the model, which retails for at least $230,000.

In a paparazzi video , the child can be seen jumping into the driver's seat after the "Gone Girl" actor, with Lopez in the back seat behind the boy. The Lamborghini rolled back just inches to tap the white BMW behind it.

After the minor accident, both the child and his father checked the two vehicles for potential damage. A representative for Affleck told The Times that "there was no damage and no one was hurt."

Samuel is Affleck's son with fellow actor Jennifer Garner.

The harmless accident came a week after Father's Day, when Lopez lauded Affleck as the "most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever" on Instagram . The post featured images of the two celebrities kissing and snuggling up to each other, both in 2022 and in the early 2000s.

Bennifer, as Affleck and Lopez are called, have been going strong since rekindling their romance in 2021 after first dating back in the early aughts. Earlier in April, Affleck proposed to the singer for the second time.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, is that a yes?’" Lopez wrote in her newsletter back then. "I said YES of course that’s a YES."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

