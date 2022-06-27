Forces square off in court over Florida’s 15-week abortion law

TALLAHASSEE — Forces on both sides of the issue squared off in state court on Monday in a legal battle over whether to stop a ban on abortions after 15 weeks that’s due to take effect in Florida on Friday.

Leon Circuit Judge John Cooper announced he would rule on Thursday after both sides make their closing arguments on the motion for a temporary injunction to prevent the law from taking effect, a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ended universal abortion rights for American women.

“I want to read these things, consider what I’ve heard and read these Supreme Court cases again and I don’t think I can do this tomorrow,” Cooper said. That means Thursday, and it means live, and in court.”

A lawsuit filed by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood claims that HB 5, approved after weeks of emotionally intense debate in the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis weeks ago, violates the state constitution’s broad right of privacy approved by voters in 1980.

Previous courts have interpreted the provision as including the right to abortion.

It became obvious to Cooper at the outset that the hearing scheduled for one day was going to head into extra innings when lawyers for the state tried to introduce new evidence at the last minute — a five-hour deposition from one of their witnesses.

“Since I’m putting everything on hold I expect everyone else to put everything they have on hold until this is done,” Cooper said. “I’m not going to cut anything short because of some preset promise to me that it would take one day.”

He also suggested both sides get their orders prepared and ready for a quick turnaround.

Cooper’s irritation with the Florida Attorney General’s team set the tone for his treatment of them for the rest of the day. He cut off one line of questioning about medical advances since Roe v. Wade as irrelevant and wondered aloud at the relevance of when human life begins.

“I am not here to litigate abortion, or Roe v. Wade,” Cooper said. “This is about the right to privacy.”

He also jumped in when a lawyer for the state cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistic that 96.4% of all abortions occur before the 15-week cutoff, saying they wouldn’t be impacted by the law.

“But it also means 1,000 people would be affected plus all those who were impacted by rape and incest,” Cooper said, looking at the same data.

Lawyers for the ACLU and Planned Parenthood were first at bat with their sole witness, fellow plaintiff Dr. Shelly Tien, a licensed obstetrician and gynecologist and abortion provider in Jacksonville.

Tien focused on how devastating the effect of HB 5 would be on both patients and doctors.

“Lots of people are unaware they are pregnant until after the 15th week, and lots of fetal abnormalities are not detected until the 18th to 22nd week,” Tien said.

It also would have an adverse effect on poor women, young women and women of color, she said.

Abortion providers face fines, imprisonment and the loss of their medical license under the new law as they try to do what’s best for their patients, she said. They could fear not intervening on behalf of the patient because of the law, or they could fear intervening and unknowingly breaking the law, she said.

“This interferes with the physician/patient relationship,” Tien said. “It directly impacts on the sanctity and privacy of that relationship.”

While plaintiffs focused on how Floridians’ right to privacy would be affected, the government’s lawyers called witnesses to testify about the harm abortion causes, and at what stage a fetus feels pain.

The first expert witness called by the state was Maureen Condic, a professor of neurobiology at the University of Utah School of Medicine. She studies human embryo development and her controversial views about fetal pain have been dismissed by many medical doctors.

Condic also provided testimony that fetuses can feel pain before 15 weeks of pregnancy, which caused Cooper to wonder why the state would pass a law allowing abortions when the fetus is aware of pain.

Under cross-examination, Condic said she is not a physician, has never provided clinical care for pregnant women, fetuses or newborns and has never published an article on human fetal pain.

“I am an animal biologist. I do not work on humans,” Condic testified. “The vast majority of my research and published articles are not on human fetal pain.”

Both Condic and another state witness, Dr. Ingrid Scop, are both associated with the Charlotte Lozier institute, a wing of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group that wants to recruit anti-abortion candidates for public office.

One observer of the case said he thought the judge would rule against his wishes.

“I think the decision has already been telegraphed by the judge … who is an abortion activist,” said Andrew Shirvell, founder and director of Florida Voice for the Unborn, which supports the new abortion law. “Our ultimate goal is for the law to go into effect July 1, to prevent the deaths of thousands of unborn babies scheduled for death.”