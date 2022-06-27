ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Firework sales boom ahead of July 4th

By Patrick Brink, Seth Halsted
kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Americans’ desire to celebrate the 4th of July holiday is sparking yet another big year for fireworks stands. Monday is the first day since New Year’s that North Dakotans can...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
kxnet.com

Reminder: fireworks not allowed at Chain of Lakes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fireworks are not allowed on Chain of Lakes, which includes New Johns Lake, Hecker’s Lake, East Park Lake and West Park Lake. Federal regulation restricts the possession or use of fireworks on Reclamation lands and water bodies. The McLean County sheriff and federal law...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Part I: Bismarck post office facing challenges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s post office has been moving a bit slow lately — and most of that is due to the shortage of employees. Early Wednesday, we spoke with some people who voiced their concerns. “At our home, it gets delivered at various times. From...
US 103.3

The World’s Oldest Event Is Held In North Dakota, This Is It

Have your plans been set, if not this 4th of July tradition is one to attend! Mandan, North Dakota is home to the World's Oldest Rodeo as the Mandan Rodeo Days celebrates its 143rd anniversary. A legendary event, the Mandan Rodeo dates back to first as a baseball game and pony races in 1879, with the first documented bronc riding competition held in 1882.
MANDAN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rugby Wind Farm operator fined after missing deadline

(Bismarck, ND) -- The owner of the Rugby Wind farm is being fined 24-thousand dollars for missing a state deadline to install light-mitigating technology. The state requires that wind farms use technology to keep the red lights on turbines from blinking all night and becoming a nuisance. The deadline to install the Aircraft Detection Lighting System was December 31st, 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burleigh County, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
County
Burleigh County, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck School Board recount underway, should be determined by Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a recount underway for one of Bismarck’s most closely-watched elections. Prior to the June 14 election, there were ten candidates for three spots on the Bismarck School Board. Jon Lee, Josh Hager, and Emily Eckroth were the top three vote-getters. And Amanda Peterson was fourth by five votes — separated by two-hundredths of a percentage point. That means they’re doing a recount.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Lawmakers look into $1.8 million cost overrun by AG’s office

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are investigating a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the attorney general’s office under the late Wayne Stenehjem. Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan Now Limited to Two Days Of Fireworks. Dogs Rejoice.

2021 was a drought so this is Mandan's first year of reduced days. In August 2020, Mandan City Commissioners drew up a new ordinance banning the use of fireworks in the city on July 2nd. So starting in 2021, lighting fireworks will only be legal in Mandan city limits on July 3rd and 4th. They also reduced the times to noon to midnight on both July 3rd and 4th. Years past you could light off your fireworks until 2 AM on the morning of July 5th.
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

BisMan Never Use Wipes On These Items!

Disinfecting wipes are now a part of everyday life in Bismarck Mandan. If you work out at the gym, you'll see them. I've never used them at the gym prior to the COVID-19 era, but that has all changed now. If you've ventured out to a movie of late, you'll find them out there as well. Cleaning your home with disinfecting wipes is now a must for many. Even most jobs have you cleaning your workplace with disinfecting wipes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Firework#Americans#North Dakotans#Memory Fireworks
county17.com

Basin Electric Power Cooperative welcomes incoming senior VP of human resources

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Miles McGrew on Aug. 1 will become the senior vice president of human resources at Basin Electric Power Cooperative. McGrew has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, international labor relations, mergers and acquisitions, operations with profit and loss responsibility and organization development and design, according to a Monday news release from the regional cooperative. McGrew has worked most recently as the vice president of human resources for Seaboard Triumph Foods, a Sioux City, Iowa company with about 2,200 employees.
GILLETTE, WY
KFYR-TV

Bismarck thrift stores manage large quantities of donations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local thrift stores are constantly sifting through piles of donations, spending time sorting through what they can sell and what’s just trash. Rummage sales are a staple of North Dakota summers, as people hope that items they don’t need can become someone else’s treasure. What’s not sold is usually donated to a thrift store, but along with all the treasures, there is sometimes just trash.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Electric vehicle community tailgates on capitol grounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People had a chance to get the feel for and look at electric vehicles at this year’s tailgate party at the State Capitol in Bismarck. “Most of these here are going to have at least 230 miles of range or more. Given the right temperatures, you could make it to Fargo […]
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Severe Weather Possible Across North Dakota Starting This PM

I don't know about your yard, but my lawn is starting to yellow and brown up. We could use a shot of rain in Bismarck Mandan and we have a chance this afternoon. Let's hope we see some raindrops today, unlike last Friday when beneficial rains formed all around us, but we didn't see a drop. Yep, I'm starting to think the Bismarck Bubble wants to play again.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kxnet.com

Unite for the Fight celebrates cancer survivors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday at the North Dakota State Capitol, the Unite for the Fight walk took place. The event was hosted by the Bismarck Cancer Center to raise awareness for cancer survivors and to remember those who have passed from the disease. The fundraiser started with...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Excess inventory could mean more sales for consumers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some good news for shoppers: you may find deeper discounts pop up at some of your favorite stores over the next few months. Now that supply chain issues are easing up a bit, some retailers are stuck with excess inventory, and they are looking to get rid of it.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Bismarck mobile home fire displaces residents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — No one was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon mobile home fire in Bismarck. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of South 12th Street around 11:50 a.m. where they found a mobile home on fire, according to a press release. Five fire department apparatuses and 18 firefighters assisted with extinguishing the fire.
96-5 The Fox

Summer Outlook For North Dakota From Climate Prediction Center

North Dakota is officially out of the drought that plagued us the last two years. We sure paid the price last summer with the 90s and 100s temperatures for most of the summer. For those of you who love summers like that, this summer has been just a little different so far. Heck, we even had high temps in the 60s this past Saturday. That was unheard of last June.
kxnet.com

BPS continues free summer lunch program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Public Schools offers a free Summer Lunch Program for kids ages 18 and under Monday through Friday. The program is federally funded and sponsored by the USDA. With 15 different sites all around Bismarck, Michelle Wagner, the Child Nutrition Program director, says its crews...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Center man dies after striking BNSF train near Steele

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 24-year-old man from Center is dead after he struck the side of a BNSF train with his pickup near Steele on Tuesday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup, who was also towing a stock trailer with 3 head of cattle, was traveling north […]
CENTER, ND
KX News

Bismarck man charged with burglary, assault, terrorizing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested on charges of burglary, terrorizing and aggravated assault following two break-ins in the capitol city Monday night. According to Bismarck Police, the man broke into two different residences on the 1100 block of West Capitol Avenue and the 1000 block of North 4th Street […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Steiner Brothers back in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One is the head coach for the United States Olympic team. The other is now coaching with the Gophers. They are the Steiner twins. Two guys on the short list of best wrestlers in the history of the capital city. This week, local boys and girls wrestlers are getting firsthand instruction from them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy