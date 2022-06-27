Here’s how IL voters can locate sample ballots, candidate info for June 28 primaries

If you’re looking to do some quick research before you head out to vote in Illinois’ Tuesday, June 28 primary contests, look no further.

We’ve rounded up some resources for southwest Illinois voters and others across the state to locate sample ballots, as well as some resources to research the candidates on them.

As a reminder, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and voters must visit their assigned precinct to cast a ballot in person.

How do I find sample ballots for Illinois’ 2022 primaries?

The Illinois State Board of Elections offers a searchable tool to see candidates that have filed, but doesn’t host sample ballots on its site, instead deferring to county election authorities. You can use this online tool to find your county’s site .

If you live in St. Clair County, its legal notices include ballots and can be viewed as part of the Voters Guide Spring 2022 .

Illinois is an open primary state, and voters who are not affiliated with major parties can still participate in the contests, though they have to publicly choose a ballot type.

How can I find more information about the candidates?

A number of sources have compiled information about candidates in the 2022 primary contests.

The Belleville News-Democrat reached out to more than 70 individuals to put together its voter guide at bnd.com .

The candidate profiles are sorted by ballot race, and you can learn more about all the individuals who opted to participate.

If you’d like other options, nonprofit, nonpartisan Ballotpedia offers voters a state-specific sample ballot lookup tool searchable to your address.

Once you’ve entered your information, Ballotpedia will populate the candidates and races on the ballot for your address. It includes notes for incumbents and running mates, as well as electoral information and some basic biographical blurbs where available.

The League of Women voters, also a nonpartisan group, also offers a customizable ballot and candidate search tool through its VOTE411 service. You can use your location or you address to pull up candidate information, including packages submitted by the individuals.

BallotReady is another nonpartisan voting organization that offers searchable candidate information. You can input your address to pull up specific candidate information , and the site also allows you to search for more information by county.