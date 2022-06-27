ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Here’s how IL voters can locate sample ballots, candidate info for June 28 primaries

By Jackie Starkey
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXQQq_0gNnAUVn00

If you’re looking to do some quick research before you head out to vote in Illinois’ Tuesday, June 28 primary contests, look no further.

We’ve rounded up some resources for southwest Illinois voters and others across the state to locate sample ballots, as well as some resources to research the candidates on them.

As a reminder, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and voters must visit their assigned precinct to cast a ballot in person.

How do I find sample ballots for Illinois’ 2022 primaries?

The Illinois State Board of Elections offers a searchable tool to see candidates that have filed, but doesn’t host sample ballots on its site, instead deferring to county election authorities. You can use this online tool to find your county’s site .

If you live in St. Clair County, its legal notices include ballots and can be viewed as part of the Voters Guide Spring 2022 .

Illinois is an open primary state, and voters who are not affiliated with major parties can still participate in the contests, though they have to publicly choose a ballot type.

How can I find more information about the candidates?

A number of sources have compiled information about candidates in the 2022 primary contests.

The Belleville News-Democrat reached out to more than 70 individuals to put together its voter guide at bnd.com .

The candidate profiles are sorted by ballot race, and you can learn more about all the individuals who opted to participate.

If you’d like other options, nonprofit, nonpartisan Ballotpedia offers voters a state-specific sample ballot lookup tool searchable to your address.

Once you’ve entered your information, Ballotpedia will populate the candidates and races on the ballot for your address. It includes notes for incumbents and running mates, as well as electoral information and some basic biographical blurbs where available.

The League of Women voters, also a nonpartisan group, also offers a customizable ballot and candidate search tool through its VOTE411 service. You can use your location or you address to pull up candidate information, including packages submitted by the individuals.

BallotReady is another nonpartisan voting organization that offers searchable candidate information. You can input your address to pull up specific candidate information , and the site also allows you to search for more information by county.

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Saint Clair County, IL
Saint Clair County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Sample Ballot#Ballots
WTVW

Illinois counties see steady numbers at the polls

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Southern Illinois voters hit the polls on Election Day in which some counties say many voters were out early to cast their ballots. Every election is important in many residents eyes as many are glued into the republican and democratic primaries for governor. Wayne County clerk...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WAND TV

Illinois Family Relief Plan to go into effect Friday

(WAND) - Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Illinois Family Relief Plan begins July 1

Beginning July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will take effect, giving consumers relief on grocery, gas and property taxes. The plan adds up to an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes, including a year long suspension of grocery taxes. “Starting tomorrow, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
210
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy