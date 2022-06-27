ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman Says He’s ‘Still Scared’ of Bill Belichick

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

The former Patriots wideout said his former coach isn’t a fan of his impression of him.

There are few coaches in sports history who ruled with an iron fist like Patriots coach Bill Belichick did and continues to do. Even in retirement, former New England wide receiver Julian Edelman admitted he still gets scared of his former coach when together.

While on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Edelman gave his famous impression of Belichick and shared a recent encounter he had with him while visiting the Patriots.

“He was like, ‘Look, if I have to turn on the f------ TV and see you doing me every f------ day, like, what are we f------ doing here?’” Edelman said. “That’s what he would say to me and I’m sitting on egg shells—I’m still scared of the guy.”

Edelman played under Belichick for his entire 12-year career and won three Super Bowls with him. He was even named MVP of Super Bowl LIII after the team’s improbable comeback against the Falcons. He announced his retirement in April 2021 but it doesn’t sound like he has won any special treatment with the six-time Super Bowl champ.

“He’s like the emperor, you know what I mean?” Edelman said. “So I walk in, and I’m all like, ‘Hey coach, you know it’s all out of love’ and he goes ‘Look, just shut the f--- up.’”

