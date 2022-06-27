Roberto Luongo, Sedin twins among 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Mar 30, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) skates during a time out in the third period against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Hockey Hall of Fame added six new members Monday, announcing Roberto Luongo, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Riikka Sallinen, Daniel Alfredsson and Herb Carnegie as the class of 2022.

Luongo, 43, played 19 seasons as a goaltender in the NHL. He began his career with the New York Islanders, but starred with the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks, earning one All-Star nod with each of the latter two teams. In 2011, he earned the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL.

The Sedin twins, 41, both played their entire 18-season NHL careers with the Vancouver Canucks. Daniel was a two-time All-Star, who finished his career with 393 goals and 648 assists. Henrik had 240 goals with 830 assists and was also a two-time All-Star.

Sallinen, 49, is one of the most decorated female hockey players of all-time, who twice led Finland to an Olympic bronze medal. She is the first European women to earn a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Alfredsson, 49, played 17 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and finished his career by playing one year with the Detroit Red Wings. He is Ottawa's all-time leader in goals with 426 and assists with 682.

Carnegie, who died in 2012, will be posthumously inducted in the "Builder Category" for his contributions to the game of hockey. He played for the Quebec Aces and Shawinigan Cataractes during his career, but was denied the opportunity to play in the NHL due to his race.

The induction ceremony is set for Nov. 14 at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.