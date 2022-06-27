ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Roberto Luongo, Sedin twins among 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBL4m_0gNn9jnY00
Mar 30, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) skates during a time out in the third period against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Hockey Hall of Fame added six new members Monday, announcing Roberto Luongo, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Riikka Sallinen, Daniel Alfredsson and Herb Carnegie as the class of 2022.

Luongo, 43, played 19 seasons as a goaltender in the NHL. He began his career with the New York Islanders, but starred with the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks, earning one All-Star nod with each of the latter two teams. In 2011, he earned the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL.

The Sedin twins, 41, both played their entire 18-season NHL careers with the Vancouver Canucks. Daniel was a two-time All-Star, who finished his career with 393 goals and 648 assists. Henrik had 240 goals with 830 assists and was also a two-time All-Star.

Sallinen, 49, is one of the most decorated female hockey players of all-time, who twice led Finland to an Olympic bronze medal. She is the first European women to earn a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Alfredsson, 49, played 17 seasons with the Ottawa Senators and finished his career by playing one year with the Detroit Red Wings. He is Ottawa's all-time leader in goals with 426 and assists with 682.

Carnegie, who died in 2012, will be posthumously inducted in the "Builder Category" for his contributions to the game of hockey. He played for the Quebec Aces and Shawinigan Cataractes during his career, but was denied the opportunity to play in the NHL due to his race.

The induction ceremony is set for Nov. 14 at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

What the Wild Lost and Gained in the Fiala Trade

The Kevin Fiala sweepstakes have finally come to an end. The Athletic ‘s Michael Russo first reported that the Minnesota Wild traded the pending restricted free agent’s rights to the Los Angeles Kings for the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, as well as defenseman prospect Brock Faber. The deal comes as a result of the Wild not having enough cap space (approximately $6.5 million, according to Cap Friendly), proven by the fact that the talented forward immediately signed a “seven-year deal with an average annual value just under $8 million” following the deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks: GM Kyle Davidson to Work with Derek King on Future

Based on Davidson’s comment, it certainly appears that an offer might be in place for Derek King to return behind the bench at the AHL level. However, the vague nature of Davidson’s comment certainly leaves a lot of doors open for the now former interim head coach. Though...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wild trade Kevin Fiala to Kings for first-round pick, prospect

Fiala is a restricted free agent in 2022-23 and must still agree to a contract extension with the Kings for next season. The 25-year-old had a breakout year this season, finishing with career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85), playing in all 82 regular-season games. Fiala posted three assists in the Wild's first-round playoff loss to the St. Louis Blues.
LOUISIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Goaile Craig Anderson signs one-year, $1.5M deal to stay with Sabres

Goaltender Craig Anderson isn't ready to ride off into the sunset of retirement just yet. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and the NHL website, Anderson has agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the Buffalo Sabres. The 41-year-old could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 13 but instead is set to earn $1.5 million during the 2022-23 season.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Report: Lightning working with Ryan McDonagh to find trade partner

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to find a way to move Ryan McDonagh and his $6.75 million annual salary. “It’s not news the Tampa Bay Lightning have some very difficult decisions to make. They want to try to keep unrestricted free agents Ondrej Palat and Nick Paul (among others), which is impossible without painful choices elsewhere,” Friedman said on Thursday. “According to multiple sources, the Lightning are working with Ryan McDonagh to see if there’s another team he’d consider a trade to.”
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman’s Former Agent Responds To Shocking Claims

Freddie Freeman shocked everybody in baseball when he fired his agent, Casey Close, earlier this week. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is in the first year of his six-year, $162 million deal and has been a godsend for them. His power numbers are down, but he’s still hitting .308...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herb Carnegie
Person
Roberto Luongo
Person
Riikka Sallinen
Person
Daniel Sedin
Person
Daniel Alfredsson
Person
Henrik Sedin
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#The Florida Panthers#European#The Detroit Red Wings#Ottawa
Yardbarker

Three Packers players who might be playing their last season in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers worked some miracles with their 2022 salary cap in order to keep most of their high-profile players on the team. Some players, such as Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith, received contract extensions. Others, such as Randall Cobb, took pay cuts to stay with the Packers. Still others — like Aaron Rodgers, Rasul Douglas and De’Vondre Campbell — received all new contracts. While these deals ensured that most of these players will be Packers for the next few seasons, there are some pretty high-profile players who could be entering their final year in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman reportedly fired agents for not telling him Braves' final offer

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman on Tuesday fired the agents who handled his free agency negotiations, and now we may have an idea as to why he did so. Freeman signed with the Dodgers after failing to come to an agreement with the Atlanta Braves, his former team. Over the weekend, Freeman and the Dodgers went to Atlanta for the first time this season, and the five-time All-Star was clearly emotional about his return.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Place
Vancouver, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

Durant is under contract for four more seasons, which gives him tremendous trade value. The Nets will undoubtedly be seeking a massive package in return for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. There have been rumors that both Irving and Durant could be traded. Most people assumed that talk would be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Look To Acquire Matisse Thybulle From Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks have seen their 2022 offseason strategy go out the window. After expecting to re-sign Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks were blindsided by the heavy recruitment of Brunson by the New York Knicks that have now tipped the scales in NY's favor. JB is widely expected to sign a 4-year $110 million contract with the Knicks, leaving the Mavericks without any room to replace him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

UCLA, USC planning to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the two schools have been looking into the move for the "past few months." Thamel tweeted that UCLA and USC cited "financial disparity between Big Ten revenue and projected Pac-12 revenue" as the biggest reason for their planned move. ESPN's Heather Dinich explained that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers free agent Malik Monk and Sacramento Kings have ‘mutual interest’

The Los Angeles Lakers could lose their top 2022 free agent, Malik Monk, to an in-state rival. This past season was pretty much an unmitigated disaster for the Lakers. Despite being a couple of seasons removed from winning an NBA title, and adding former league MVP Russell Westbrook to the already dominant duo of Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the team could not even reach the NBA Play-In Tournament in May.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy