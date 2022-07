The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Community Levels for COVID-19 in La Plata County dropped to Medium on Thursday. Archuleta County remained in Level Medium. La Plata County has a case incidence rate of 195.6 per 100,000 and Archuleta County has a case incidence rate of 156.8 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days (CDC data). Community levels are a measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and healthcare systems.

LA PLATA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO