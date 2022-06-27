What’s with all these cancelled flights?
Dean Richards, filling in for Lisa Dent, talks with travel expert and host of ‘Eye on Travel’ Peter Greenberg on why hundreds of flights have been cancelled as the labor crunch continues to impact the airline industry.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
