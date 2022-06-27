What’s with all these cancelled flights?

Musicians across the city are mourning the loss of Terrance Gray. Mr. Gray’s career as a violinist and conductor garnered him national and international recognition. Born in Wisconsin, he began studying the violin with Elizabeth Grabow Mueller at the age of eight. Mr. Gray went on to study with Marc Zinger and Victor Aitay at DePaul University and later studied with Ruben Gonzalez. He served as concertmaster of the DePaul University Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Mr. Gray later became a founding member of Chicago Sinfonietta as well as embarking on the study of conducting.

