What’s with all these cancelled flights?

By Curtis Koch
 3 days ago

Dean Richards, filling in for Lisa Dent, talks with travel expert and host of ‘Eye on Travel’ Peter Greenberg on why hundreds of flights have been cancelled as the labor crunch continues to impact the airline industry.

