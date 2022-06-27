ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia to get Connors Steak and Seafood’s Sixth Location

By Tonya Holman
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

The Connor brothers, Mike and Bo Connor, ‌know‌ ‌their‌ ‌way‌ ‌around‌ ‌a‌ ‌steak‌ ‌and‌ ‌are‌ ‌bringing‌ ‌their‌ ‌expertise‌ ‌to Alpharetta. Connors Steak & Seafood, based in Tennessee, will replace ‌Macaroni‌ ‌Grill‌ ‌at‌ ‌5035 Windward‌ ‌Parkway. ‌

Connors specializes in steaks and seafood grilled over mesquite wood, as well as pasta,‌ ‌salads,‌ ‌and‌ ‌desserts. ‌‌In addition, guests can choose from a variety of wines, craft beers, whiskeys, and bourbons.

Owner Mike Connor says some of the most popular dishes at Connors Steak & Seafood are the Parmesean Crusted Halibut, the Atlantic Salmon cooked over mesquite wood and the large Canadian Coldwater 12oz Lobster Tails.  “We like to call it ‘Polished Casual,'” Mike Connor said. “We’ve been getting  our steaks from Halpern’s and Buckhead Meat of Atlanta since we started 30 years ago, so we’ve had an Atlanta connection for a long time.”

Connors Steak & Seafood will open its sixth location in Alpharetta in the first quarter of 2023, including one in Louisville, KY opening within the next few months. When asked about why he chose the Alpharetta location, Mike said, “I really liked the idea of going into a large market.  We like the demographics, the area, and the traffic counts are really strong,” he said. “Obviously Costco does very well and the restaurants we know around there do seem to do very well as well.”

The‌ ‌5,700‌ ‌sq‌ ‌ft‌ ‌building‌ ‌sits‌ ‌on‌ ‌a‌ ‌1.7-acre‌ ‌site adjacent to the former Chili’s‌ ‌Bar‌ ‌&‌ ‌Grill. Connors Steak & Seafood plans to build onto the existing location. “We’re going to be building on to it and it will end up being close to 7,000 square feet. That’s about the size our restaurants usually are and we probably will try to make it as much as our restaurant we have in Sarasota. We’re looking at doing mostly conversions right now, with no more than two per year,” Mike said.

Under the name, Connor Concepts, Inc., Mike and Bo operate a number of restaurants ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Southeast. Connors Steak & Seafood currently has locations in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia.

One‌ ‌of‌ ‌Connor Concepts’ ‌greatest successes is The Chop House, which has 12 locations, one of which is in Augusta, GA. This summer, The Chop House will open its second Georgia location at 2055 Oconee Connector in Athens.

Connors Steak & Seafood in Knoxville, TN, was named the top steakhouse in Tennessee in 2016 by Foursquare, which is a mobile search app that provides restaurant recommendations. OpenTable named Connors Steak & Seafood in Huntsville, Alabama one of its 50‌ ‌best‌ ‌restaurants‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌date‌ ‌in‌ ‌2019.



